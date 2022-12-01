Home What’s next for China’s anti-lockdown protests?
What’s next for China’s anti-lockdown protests?

On Thursday 1 December at 19:30 GMT:
Nearly three years after the pandemic, China continues to enforce strict lockdowns “zero-COVID” strategy. Public anger over COVID restrictions has erupted in protests in major cities, and while China has kept case numbers low compared to other countries, critics, including the World Health Organization

believe that government measures have been unnecessarily strict and unsustainable.

Last week, China reported a record high in the number of daily locally transmitted cases. The country also reported its first COVID deaths in six months, sparking more doubt and discontent over government restrictions.

Protests spread in cities including Beijing and Shanghai after a fire killed 10 people reportedly trapped in an apartment building in Xinjiang last Thursday. Some demonstrations included calls on President Xi Jinping to step down

.

Rising anger over quarantine measures has led citizens to question whether the government’s COVID strategy is working in their best interests. Earlier this year, a lockdown in Shanghai not only resulted in business closures, but also food shortages and restrictions on non-COVID-related medical care.

In this episode of The Stream, we look at China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and the social unrest that has resulted from it.

In this episode of The Stream we speak with:
Yaqiu Wang, @Yaqiu
Senior China Researcher, Human Rights Watch

Dali Yang, @Dali_Yang
Professor of Political Science, University of Chicago

Anouk Eigenraam, @askimono
China correspondent, FD/BNR

22 hours ago

