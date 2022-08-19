What’s causing YOUR nightmares? Psychologist reveals the hidden reasons

Nightmares are common and some of the most common are being chased, meeting monsters or demons, and seeing something tragic happen to a loved one.

But why do such terrifying scenarios sometimes play out in our minds?

A psychologist has revealed the six hidden reasons behind it — including an unsatisfactory relationship, sleeping on your back, and feeling unfulfilled.

In conversation with FEMAIL, Dr. Carmen Harra, American author of: Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty through the Seven Archetypes, Explained:’Dreams are the fabrication of several parts of the brain that remain active during sleep, including the thalamus, medial prefrontal cortex, and posterior cingulate cortex.

“Sometimes the signals exchanged between these areas are negative or distressing in nature – due to trauma, substances or other factors – resulting in nightmares, which occur during the REM (or ‘rapid eye movement’) phase, our deepest sleep phase.’

Nobody wants nightmares to interrupt a good night’s sleep – but often when we least expect it, we wake up terrified and sweating from a terrifyingly vivid dream (stock photo)

FEELING UNFULFILLED

‘An unfulfilled feeling is often reflected in dreams,’ says the expert. “For example, if you are dissatisfied in your relationship, your emotions may manifest in the form of dreams involving cheating, abandonment, or fighting.

“These frustrating dreams of unfulfillment and fears can become so intense for some people that they turn into nightmares.

“It’s important to address issues that bother you in the waking world so they don’t upset you while you rest.”

IRREGULAR SLEEPING OR SLEEPING ON YOUR BACK

The psychologist said: ‘Irregular sleep patterns, especially over a longer period of time, adversely affect what we see while we rest.

TRAUMA AND GREAT LOSS “Trauma creates a state of hypersensitivity in the brain that causes nightmares,” explains the psychologist. ‘Post-traumatic stress disorder increases a sense of fixation on the trauma, keeping it fresh in the memory. “Because of this, your mind is constantly ‘playing’ the traumatic event, even in your sleep.”

Changes in schedule or sleep cycles can alter the content of dreams because your mind is restless and insomnia is mainly associated with nightmares.

‘Some studies have also shown that certain sleeping positions trigger bad dreams, namely sleeping on your back.

“This is because breathing is more difficult when you lie on your back, which can cause sleep apnea, resulting in heavy snoring and sometimes interrupted breathing and sleep interruption.”

FOOD BEFORE BED

Dr. Carmen suggested that eating before going to sleep can make your mind reflect when you rest, causing nightmares to haunt your dreams.

She said: ‘What we consume has long been linked to what we dream.

‘Many people think that if they eat before going to bed, they will have bad dreams.

“This is scientifically true: food increases the body’s metabolism and also increases the activity of the brain during the night.”

DAILY STRESS AND FEAR

“Stress can easily trigger nightmares because it increases anxiety levels that cause hyperarousal (the feeling of being on edge),” explained the expert.

Hyperarousal can lead to irritability, angry outbursts and difficulty concentrating.

Dr Carmen added: ‘This disrupts our circadian rhythm, the body’s biological clock, leading to poor sleep and anxious dreams.

“Like all kinds of dreams, nightmares are common and serve a purpose.

“Understanding the origins and mechanisms of bad dreams can help us take the necessary steps to encourage peaceful and restorative sleep.”

DIVINE WARNINGS?

“Finally, some believe that nightmares are actually a harbinger, meant to draw our attention to some aspect of life that needs extra care or needs to be changed,” said Dr. Carmen.

“You may or may not believe this, but the theory is that the universe is trying to communicate with us through dreams.

This does not mean that if something bad happens in a dream, the same will follow in real life.

“It most likely means that that person you dreamed about is going through something difficult, needs to take better care of themselves, or you need to visit your loved one more often.”