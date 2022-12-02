What’s behind Jackson, Mississippi’s continuing water crisis?

Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of the US city, says the crisis is a result of “issues of environmental racism.”
After floods that overwhelmed the Mississippi state capital’s water treatment plant in August, the city’s approximately 160,000 residents regularly lack access to safe drinking water, and in some cases no running water at all.
Months after the flood, water pressure has been partially restored and federal and state funds have been allocated to restore the water system. However, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the state of Mississippi is not doing enough to help its city and its residents, more than 80 percent of whom are black.
“These are issues of environmental racism. It’s a community that isn’t fully valued, and so the state doesn’t see any responsibility or need to fund the citizens of Jackson to fund these challenges,” Lumumba said.
on FirstMayor Lumumba joins Marc Lamont Hill in discussing some of the systemic issues at the heart of Jackson’s public health crisis.
Journalists were not allowed to report on anything the jury did not hear until the…
Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…
Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…
Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…
Xi Jinping's plan to build a Chinese super embassy near the Tower of London is…
One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…