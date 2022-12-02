Home What’s behind Jackson, Mississippi’s continuing water crisis?
Categories: SportsSports

What’s behind Jackson, Mississippi’s continuing water crisis?

From: First

Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of the US city, says the crisis is a result of “issues of environmental racism.”

After floods that overwhelmed the Mississippi state capital’s water treatment plant in August, the city’s approximately 160,000 residents regularly lack access to safe drinking water, and in some cases no running water at all.

Months after the flood, water pressure has been partially restored and federal and state funds have been allocated to restore the water system. However, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the state of Mississippi is not doing enough to help its city and its residents, more than 80 percent of whom are black.

Related Post
  1. Sports News: James Tedesco credits ‘special bond’ between Kangaroos players key to World Cup triumph – WhatsNew2Day

    #James #Tedesco #credits #special #bond #Kangaroos #players #key #World #Cup #triumph James Tedesco credits 'special…

  2. Point Nepean eliminated from 2022 Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse after worrying veterinary finding

    Point Nepean has been dramatically scratched on the eve of the Melbourne Cup due to…

  3. ‘He’s just had a call Newcastle are in for him’: Roy Keane jokes about Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction

    'He's just had a call Newcastle are in for him': Roy Keane jokes about Cristiano…

“These are issues of environmental racism. It’s a community that isn’t fully valued, and so the state doesn’t see any responsibility or need to fund the citizens of Jackson to fund these challenges,” Lumumba said.

on FirstMayor Lumumba joins Marc Lamont Hill in discussing some of the systemic issues at the heart of Jackson’s public health crisis.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: continuingcrisisfloodsgovernmentJacksonMississippisrace issuesShow Typestv showsUnited StatesUSA & CanadaWaterWhats
4 hours ago

Recent Posts

Brittany Higgins was in the hospital for mental health for five days during Bruce Lehrmann’s rape trial.

Journalists were not allowed to report on anything the jury did not hear until the…

13 mins ago

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

20 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

21 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

21 mins ago

Xi Jinping’s plans to build a super embassy in China near Tower of London have been thrown out by council

Xi Jinping's plan to build a Chinese super embassy near the Tower of London is…

21 mins ago

7 of the Best Custom Hat Ideas for Your Next Travel Adventure!

One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…

21 mins ago