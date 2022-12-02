What’s behind Jackson, Mississippi’s continuing water crisis?

Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of the US city, says the crisis is a result of “issues of environmental racism.”

After floods that overwhelmed the Mississippi state capital’s water treatment plant in August, the city’s approximately 160,000 residents regularly lack access to safe drinking water, and in some cases no running water at all.

Months after the flood, water pressure has been partially restored and federal and state funds have been allocated to restore the water system. However, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the state of Mississippi is not doing enough to help its city and its residents, more than 80 percent of whom are black.

“These are issues of environmental racism. It’s a community that isn’t fully valued, and so the state doesn’t see any responsibility or need to fund the citizens of Jackson to fund these challenges,” Lumumba said.

