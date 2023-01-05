What your taste in men says about you

A TikTok psychologist told her what your taste in men or women might tell you about yourself.

Francesca Tighinean recently completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology at City University in London and has since established herself successfully as a life coach.

The London-based graduate has gained a huge following by sharing her relationship tips on TikTok, covering a range of topics from how to attract a partner to how to convey trust through body language.

In a series of videos, she explains what attraction to certain people, such as older and younger prospective partners, “bad boys,” and those who are “emotionally unavailable,” might say about your character.

Being attracted to older or younger people

If you usually choose older people, Francesca explains that the reason for this may be rooted in your childhood.

“Being attracted to older people may mean you’re looking for a ‘parent’ to take care of you because you’ve had unmet needs for love and validation since childhood,” she explained.

Meanwhile, for those who typically go for romantic partners younger than themselves, Francesca suggests it may be related to taking on a parental role during your childhood.

“It may be that as a child you were the caretaker and had to take care of your siblings or even parents, which makes you feel needed,” she said.

Go for emotionally unavailable people

“If you’re attracted to people who aren’t available because they’re in a relationship or because they’re abroad, that could mean YOU have bonding issues, because you don’t have to fully commit to these types of people.”

She adds in another clip that choosing people who don’t feel the same way about you can indicate low self-esteem.

“If you’re attracted to people who don’t like you either, it could be because you subconsciously believe that you have to fight for love and that you don’t just deserve it,” she said.

Jealous or overprotective people

“If you’re attracted to overly protective or overly jealous people, it may be because you have unmet childhood needs to be nurtured and protected,” Francesca explains.

She added that you might be “looking for an extreme version of that so you really feel like someone is taking care of you and protecting you.”

“Bad Boys” or “Bad Girls”

Francesca says that people whose type is a bit rough are often “too good” themselves.

“You suppress your negative qualities like aggression or arrogance,” she suggests.

“So you’re subconsciously looking for someone to help free that repression.”

People who are less ‘attractive’ than you

The graduate psychologist also had advice for people who choose people who are conventionally less “attractive” than themselves.

She explained that this “could be because you are afraid of being abandoned, so you chose someone who has a lower partner value than you so they are less likely to abandon you and treat you better” .

As might be expected, mate value refers to one’s perceived “desirability” in terms of, say, reproductive success and attractiveness.

Toxic partners

In the latest episode of the advice videos, Francesca says that those who are attracted to “toxic people” can “subconsciously…really enjoy the drama.”

“The chaos feels familiar because you may have experienced that in your childhood and you may even find normal relationships boring,” she suggested.

Fictional characters

If your biggest crush is a character on TV or in a book, it’s a protective mechanism.

“If you’re attracted to fictional characters, it may be because you idealize love and put it on a pedestal,” Francesca explains.

“This is the thinking of a kid living in their imaginations instead of doing the real thing so they don’t get hurt.”

“But this way of thinking is toxic to yourself, because love is not ideal and has ugly sides and that’s normal.”

