What your choice of drink says about YOUR personality – liking G&T could mean ‘psychotic’ traits

Everyone has their favorite drink, but what does your favorite alcoholic drink say about your personality?

Drinks expert Steph Buttery, 31, maker of British brand Chu Lo, claims that different cocktails reflect different personality traits.

From adventurous if you like margaritas to psychotic if you like a gin and tonic, these insights will have you thinking about the next drink you order.

Here, Buttery tells FEMAIL what your alcoholic drink choice says about your personality…

Daiquiri: stressed and disorganized

If a Daiquiri is your drink of choice, you are probably often late and a disorganized person

Sweet flavors all contain sugar, which sends a signal of pleasure to our brain when it touches the tongue.

People who often choose sugary foods tend to be stressed and crave those sugar sensations to increase the sense of pleasure and pleasure. Sugar lovers will be late, disorganized and always have a sweet soda on hand.

These pleasure seekers love a sweet cocktail like a fruity Daiquiri and are guaranteed to be the best company at a party.

Keeping track of their time can be disastrous, but they’re all about living in the moment. Their constant need to feel pleasure means they often seek the approval of others.

Saying ‘yes’ to everything can be their downfall and is often the reason why they feel burned out and in dire need of a sugar fix.

Gin and tonic: psychotic tendencies

A gin and tonic is one of the most popular drinks in the UK, but enjoying the taste can mean enjoying the ‘dark side of life’

Bitter tastes have been linked to psychotic behavior. Looking for bitter tastes suggests that you like things that are a bit on the dark side of life and like to look for sensations.

Having psychopathic tendencies plays to their advantage as they handle pressure well and are often one step ahead of the person next to them.

It has also been suggested that people who have a preference for bitter tastes are more likely to be antisocial and individual.

Watch out for Gin and Tonic drinkers who are on the quieter side and secretly judge the room. While they may be a little antisocial, this plays to their advantage as they are not easily led and tend to be the trendsetters.

Enjoying the dark side of life suggests that people who enjoy a bitter taste like a G&T are not easily offended and often don’t care what others think of them.

They are assertive and always rely on their own opinion.

Bloody Mary: thrill seekers

With its strong kick, enjoying the taste of a Bloody Mary can mean seeking approval while trying to tolerate its spiciness

People who take risks, are thrill seekers, or seek approval usually go for the spicier options. Loving spices is often associated with loving rewards.

Experiencing incredibly spicy food can trigger physical reactions, such as sweating and burning, which people will subconsciously feel as a reward for enduring the high level of spice.

Approval seekers in particular will always ask for extra hot sauce.

A drink of choice would be a Bloody Mary, and since thrill seekers like to live on the edge, they can enjoy it any time of the day.

Their love of rewards means they are less likely to give up and often push too hard to get the desired result.

They work more efficiently than others and are more likely to be successful because they are not afraid to fail and like to take risks.

Pisco Sour: Energetic

Sourness is in the name and for a Pisco or Whiskey Sour it means the drinkers are likely to come across as extremely confident and confident

Lovers of sour drinks and sweets are energetic and hyperactive.

You will find that people who like to be active choose sour candies and drinks as their favorite treat.

In social situations, people who enjoy a pisco or whiskey sour are not only energetic and enthusiastic, but they can also appear extremely confident and self-assured.

Their positive energy can brighten up any room and they can easily adapt to any social situation.

Although they like to be active, it can be difficult to make plans with people who like a sour taste because they are always busy with something.

Sour flavors were originally associated with citrus fruits, which provide the body with vitamin C.

Humans have developed a taste for other acidic foods because it reminds us of that vitamin C boost in energy.

Margarita: Adventurer

Margarita lovers have a taste for adventure that comes with a safety conscious mind meaning they are not just thrill seekers or adrenaline junkies

Salt is slightly different from the other flavors and much more scientific.

Loving salt has been associated with a fairly specific personality trait: enjoying new experiences.

People who like to add more salt to their food will be the first to try something new and are always looking for new adventures instead of opting for a walk in the park.

You are always in the right place with a Margarita drinker.

Often bored of going to the same places, their need for adventure means there will never be a dull moment with them.

A desire for new experiences is good for their social life, but not always for their professional life.

They love a challenge and as soon as something gets easy or repetitive they are more than likely to change direction.

Still, their love of adventure comes with a desire not to be in danger, which means they’re not much of a thrill seeker or adrenaline junkie.