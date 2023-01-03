What young athletes need to know about Damar Hamlin’s injury

South Florida experts say parents of young athletes need to ask more questions about medical safety after Monday night’s traumatic incident involving Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday night after a tackle during an NFL game, leading medical experts to speculate the cause could be a condition known as commotio cordis. The 24-year-old security remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing minutes after a tackle on the football field.

Although rare, commotio cordis is caused by blunt trauma to the chest and causes the heart to go into an arrhythmia when the chest blow occurs at just the right time in the cardiac cycle.

“Once that happens, it’s hard to get anyone out,” says Dr. Leonard Pianko, cardiologist at Aventura. “The longer it takes, the more damage can be done.”

Commotio cordis is mainly seen in young athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who play sports with projectiles such as baseballs, hockey pucks and lacrosse balls, according to the University of Connecticut’s Korey Stringer Institute. Reported cases remain relatively rare, less than 30 per year. Since 1995, only 200 cases of commotio cordis have been reported.

The anatomical differences in young people’s chest wall thickness may play a role, say medical experts.

Hamlin was given CPR on the field for about 10 minutes before being taken to hospital. Medical experts say parents should pay more attention to safety precautions when their children play sports

“The bigger question for parents is, ‘Where does my child go if something happens, is there medical staff there?'” said Dr. Lee Kaplan, director of the University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute. “Are there athletic trainers who are life support (CPR) certified? Is there a defibrillator nearby and someone who knows how to use it?”

Time is of the essence when a cardiac event occurs on an athletic field.

“Going past five minutes increases the chance of brain damage,” says cardiologist Dr. Rober Myerburg of the University of Miami.

EMTs are not required at all high school athletic events, but they are present at some, especially football games

While speculation about Hamlin’s condition centers on commotio cordis, Myerburg, a U-M professor who treats many athletes, said other heart conditions are just as likely, if not more likely. “I saw the video and the nature of that hit is not the type that causes cardiac arrest. He could have structural heart disease or a genetic abnormality, or it could be unusual commotio cordis. We won’t know until they’re done with the reprocessing.”

The most common cause of cardiac arrest in athletes is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition involving abnormal thickening of the heart muscle. It is associated with sudden death in younger athletes.

More teams at all levels of the sport are now requiring athletes to undergo pre-participation physicals to accommodate those at risk for heart defects. But not all teams need an EKG, which Myerburg and other experts say would prevent some cardiac events in athletes.

“I have recommended pre-participation EKGs to all athletes,” he said. “It’s not a perfect test, but at least it would find things that are identifiable.”

But EKGs can be costly, which has been a drag, said Dr. Geden Franch, a primary care sports medicine specialist at Memorial Sports Medicine Center. “Some conferences require it. Some don’t.”

Sports injuries are part of the game, but protocols to increase safety help, said Franch, who is the team physician for Florida Memorial University, University of Fort Lauderdale and Florida National University.

He advises athletes to do as much as possible to learn about their medical risks.

“Be sure to talk to your doctor before any activity like football or baseball, do your physical fitness and make sure every area of ​​your medical history, background and risk factors are discussed,” he said. “Prevention is key to reducing this number of cardiac events and being alert to players who need further intervention.”

Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com.

()