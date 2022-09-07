What you shouldn’t say to kids: Stop telling kids how much they’ve grown

<!–

A dietitian has warned teachers and parents not to comment on students’ bodies, urging them not to say things like ‘Look how big you are’ or ‘You’ve grown so much’.

Gwen Kostal, from Ontario, Canada, heads the health education group Dieticians4Teachers and said that harmless talk can have a lasting harmful effect on children’s body image.

On an Instagram aftersaid the dietitian and anti-diet activist instead of making a comment about a child’s appearance to try saying things like “Nice to see you” and “I’m so glad you’re in my class.”

“Remember, some of our small talk around children is well-intentioned, but can cause harm,” Gwen wrote in the post.

‘Try to avoid physical comments. Even ‘positive’. Absolutely avoid comparing with the bodies of siblings.”

Parents in the comments were fans of Gwen’s post, with one mom saying she hates hearing people call her daughter “great.”

‘I CRINGE, everyone says to my daughter: she is ‘big’ for her age. Or “big” girl,” she said.

How parents and teachers can help primary school students develop a positive relationship with food Respect natural signals of hunger and fullness Give students control over their own intake – avoid telling them how much to eat or suggesting ‘one more bite’.

Have students eat in any order – there is no need to eat one food after another.

Trust and respect students when they say or indicate that they are full or still hungry. Learn nutrition in a positive way Focus on the benefits of nourishing the mind and body with a variety of foods.

Keep all messages positive. Avoid negative/fear-based statements such as ‘that food is not healthy’.

Focus on behaviors such as regular meals, sleep, and physical activity to feel good, not weight control or appearance.

Avoid weighing students, using weight charts or graphs, or counting calories.

Avoid using food as a reward. Promote a positive body image Be aware of what you say and don’t share personal opinions about nutrition, diet and body weight.

Learn about natural body diversity. Every person’s body is different and we must respect, accept and celebrate these differences!

Teach students to look critically at media reports and stereotypes. There is no ‘ideal’ body and all bodies are worth it Source: Ontario Dietitians in Public Health

‘Love this!! This can also be useful for parents not to make physical comments either!’ another wrote.

In an earlier post shared before final school year began, Gwen reminded parents and teachers that “bodies are not talk,” because kids feel “clumsy.”

‘Parents: talk to your children. Remind them that they can ask people not to talk about their bodies or they can just ignore these comments,” she wrote.

“Teachers, school parents… I get it! Easy talk. Secure. It’s true, but it’s also the LEAST interesting thing about a child.’

Gwen is a staunch advocate of educating children ‘safely’ in school about food and health and is adamant against the strict rules imposed by schools about what parents can and cannot put in their child’s lunchboxes.