What you should never do on a plane: Flight attendant reveals airline secrets

Travelers have been left shocked after a flight attendant revealed five things you should never do on a plane.

Tommy Cimato, from Arizona, USA, shared a TikTok video that has since received more than 653,000 likes and a number of comments.

He said passengers should never wear shorts, lean their heads against the window and should drink at least 470ml of water on each flight.

First of all, Tommy also advised passengers not to touch the toilet flush button or handle because it is incredibly unsanitary.

“It’s pretty gross, so when you flush, use a tissue or a tissue that’s in the toilet,” he said.

He then reminded viewers to drink water when traveling, especially on long-haul flights.

‘Stay hydrated. You’ll want about 16 ounces (470ml) for each flight you take,’ Tommy advised.

While the window seat is a popular spot that I have chosen as most passengers, Tommy said he should never ‘sleep or lean against the window’.

“You don’t know how many people or kids have wiped their hands or other things all over the window,” he said.

Surprisingly, he also advised others to never wear shorts on a plane because, like the window, you ‘don’t know how clean’ it is.

Tommy said: ‘If you wear trousers you get less germs’.

Passengers should also never be afraid to let a flight attendant know if you’re feeling sick, because Tommy said they’re ‘there to help.’

While the video caught the attention of thousands, many travelers were less than impressed with the airline’s secrets, and several followers were outraged that an airline would allow surfaces to be so dirty.

‘Overall the whole plane was dusty,’ one person wrote, another added: ‘This proves you guys don’t clean the inside of the plane.’

‘So you’re basically saying you don’t clean/disinfect the plane after every flight. Got it,” added a third.

But in the comments, Tommy explained the situation, writing: ‘The ground crew do all the cleaning of the plane, they try their best to keep it clean, but this is just in case it’s missed!’

Other fans expressed their appreciation for Tommy’s information after receiving the backlash.

‘As a future flight attendant, thank you very much,’ one person wrote.

What you should never do on a plane 1. Don’t go barefoot 2. Do not stand up during turbulence 3. Don’t ignore the security demos 4. Do not snap the crew with your fingers 5. Don’t get up as soon as you land 6. Do not touch the flush button on the toilets 7. Never wear shorts 8. Do not lean your head against the window

An Australian flight attendant previously shared the three in-flight essentials she always packs on a trip, including a passport case, clear bags and a selection of clothes in her hand luggage.

Rosalie Shaw, based in Sydney, runs one YouTube channel that reveals some of the best tips and tricks she has gathered since joining the aviation industry in November 2013.

The blonde hostess describes the work she does with Jetstar as her ‘dream job’ and covers everything from her biggest pet peeve to what a day in her jet-setting life looks like.

In a video, Rosalie described the importance of placing your passport in its own separate case to avoid it becoming waterlogged or damaged.

“Always keep your passport in a suitcase, then put the suitcase in a ziplock or transparent bag,” she explained.

‘I know it seems like a lot, but a damaged passport will literally ruin your holiday.

‘The cases protect the sides from being bent, the bag will protect it from accidental spills from a water bottle, rain or in my case a really bumpy boat ride.’

When it comes to packing her toiletries, these are always in a clear bag to get through airport security. But she uses the transparent bags to pack other essentials as well, so she can quickly see what’s in each without tearing through.

“It just makes it so much easier to find what you need because you can literally see what’s inside them,” she said.

Finally, even though she takes a handbag, Rosalie puts her ‘most expensive’ clothes in her carry-on so she’s not stuck if her bag goes missing.

“If you’re like me, sometimes you need to bring more than one thing, and if you have to check your bag, make sure you have two or three of your favorite or most expensive items of clothing with you in your carry-on,” she said.

‘If your bag goes missing, you won’t be scrambling for outfits. I always have my favorite linen dress and then another outfit, a cardigan, an extra pair of underwear and then maybe a bikini, depending on where I’m going, and a pair of shoes.

‘Once my bag went missing, but at least I had some extra outfits with me so I wasn’t too stressed.’

BEST SKIN CARE FOR FLIGHTS

The blonde flight attendant said she has really dry skin and used to suffer from the moisture-sucking cabin air.

To combat this, Rosalie found that 100% Jojoba Oil from The Jojoba Company ($19.95) was best at locking in her natural skin moisture, and she applies it before doing her makeup in the morning.

She also can’t fly without her Lucas PawPaw Ointment ($12.79) because it’s great for soothing dry lips, elbows and cuticles.

Currently, she ‘loves’ MooGoo lip balm ($4.50) because it’s a little smaller and fits easily in her pocket.

MOST ANGRY DEAR PEEVE ON AIRPLANE

In a YouTube video titled ‘Flight Attendant Tag’, Rosalie talked about one of the most annoying things customers do while flying.

“Please don’t leave your half-peeled, half-eaten, hard-boiled eggs in the seat pockets,” she said.

On short-haul flights, it’s the attendants who clean up after passengers, and it’s a nasty surprise to find a pressed egg somewhere on board.

Instead, Rosalie said it’s easy to throw her food out during one of the many stops the hostess makes down the aisles.

HOW TO BE COMFORTABLE ON A FLIGHT

Rosalie sees many passengers sitting down in their training gear or gym tights on a flight, but she describes this as the ‘worst’ thing you can do to your body.

She recommends that loose-fitting clothing be worn at all times and that comfortable footwear – such as those produced by Easy Steps – be used as ‘cabin shoes’.

Avoiding high heels on a flight is key because they can lead to misalignment of your spine over time.

In addition to this, you can book the aisle seat on a plane so you can drink as much water as you want and still get up without disturbing anyone.

Rosalie finds herself drinking less water to avoid being a nuisance to other customers in the window seat, which ultimately leaves you dehydrated.