What You Need To Know About Tourmaline & Its Shades

A silicate mineral, tourmaline is unique in as much as it is found in many colours and the stone has a Mohs hardness of 7.0-7.5. It has always been a popular gemstone for jewellery. We all have a favourite colour and the chances are you will find tourmaline in that exact shade, such is the diversity of this amazing gemstone.

Tourmaline Colour Range

The varying shades are due to the presence of elements, with schorl mainly being black or brown, while dravite is predominantly yellow to brown. The rubelite type come in red/pink hues, while the indicolite type are blue to green, found mainly in Brazil. There are multi-coloured examples of tourmaline, with red/yellow or green/brown variations. Lithium can cause a wide range of colour inclusions, with blue, green, red, yellow and pink; there are not many gemstones that have the range of colours of tourmaline.

Unique Hues

If you are looking for something a little unusual, you can find tourmaline that is truly unique and such a stone would be perfect for a customised engagement ring. Talk to a leading custom jeweller if you want to buy rare tourmaline stones. You can commission the perfect engagement ring, styled to your specifications.

Main Elements

The reason for the diverse colour range is the many different elements that can be present in tourmaline, such as:

Aluminium

Iron

Magnesium

Sodium

Lithium

Potassium

All of the above can contribute to the amazing colours and hues that you can find with tourmaline, plus combinations make for interesting shades. This stone is perfect for the girl who sets trends rather than follows and with the help of a gemstone wholesaler, you can find the perfect tourmaline and with the right cut and setting, your engagement ring will be ready for your big day.

Heat Treatment

As with many gemstones, applying heat to tourmaline can improve the colour; if a stone is a dark red and you wish to lighten the shade, heat treatment works. A pink hue can be greatly increased with gamma-ray irradiation; the gem expert would have some idea as to how a stone can be treated and give you the resulting change. There are a few techniques to alter the colour that the jeweller might use, plus he can show you many great images of tourmaline that are unusual. Tourmaline has a strange crystal formation, which produces straight lines.

Customised Jewellery

If you are looking for the ultimate tourmaline engagement ring, look no further than the custom jeweller, the skilled craftsman has access to loose stones that are uncut and in raw form. You sit down with the jeweller and discuss cuts and settings; whether platinum or gold, the perfect tourmaline engagement ring awaits. If you have no firm design in mind, the jeweller can work with you to find solutions and after a few Zoom calls, you should be looking at a 3D image of the perfect engagement ring.

Tourmaline is a unique gemstone in many ways and the unique hues attract the girl who loves rich colour. Find a good custom jeweller with access to raw tourmaline and create the perfect ring.