What you need to know about the second round of New York’s primary elections

Their districts were redrawn and partially merged, but discussions failed to get one of the two influential committee leaders to run for another seat. So mr. Nadler chose not to seek reelection in his 10th District, and went to the primary for Mrs. Maloney’s seat.

As prominent Democratic officials try to defend their records, Republicans see opportunities to break into general election races. NY governor race: This year, for the first time in more than 75 years, the state vote seems destined to offer only two choices: Government Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and Representative Lee Zeldin, a Republican. Here’s why.

10th Congressional District: Representative Mondaire Jones, a first-term Democratic congressman facing a competitive race in the redesigned district, has won the approval of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But two women with local bona fides have risen to the front of the pack.

12th Congressional District: As Representatives Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, two titans of New York politics, go head-to-head, Suraj Patel tries to find his own way to victory. His aggressive style was on display during a three-party democratic debate.

State Senate: New district maps are causing some incumbents to run into neighboring districts, forcing them to campaign in unfamiliar territory and consider new forms of housing.

A third contender in the race, Suraj Patel, has painted himself as the face of a much-needed generational change. At 38, Mr. Patel, a lawyer who helped run his family’s successful motel business, is half the age of his two more established adversaries.

Mr Patel has challenged Ms Maloney twice before and came closest to victory in 2020 when he lost by four percentage points. But it was difficult to make clear ideological differences between him and both Mrs. Maloney and Mr. Nadler. The pair have contradicted that their seniority matters whether the Democrats stay in power or not.

The reassignment and decision of Mr. Nadler and Ms. Maloney to run in the same district created a rare open seat in the 10th district.

The opportunity has drawn a slew of entrants, including Representative Mondaire Jones, who currently represents a district in Rockland County and parts of Westchester; and Elizabeth Holtzman, once the youngest woman to be elected to the United States House of Representatives and now, at age 81, is competing to become the oldest non-sitting elected representative in Congress.

Daniel Goldman, an impeachment investigator in the trial of former President Donald J. Trump, has never held an elective position but has vast personal wealth to draw on, recently donating $1 million to his campaign.