What you need to know about the new IRS rule requiring taxpayers to file business payments over $600

Starting this year, Americans must report Venmo, PayPal, and other third-party payment app business transactions over $600 to the IRS.

The Biden administration’s US bailout requires taxpayers to file a 1099-K for “gross payments for goods or services in excess of $600.”

The earnings were already taxable, so the law aims to codify how they are reported to deter fraud.

More importantly, the rule specifically targets business transactions, so if you’re sending money to a friend, selling something online, or collecting a one-time payment, the new rule won’t apply to you.

When is a $600 Venmo or PayPal payment reported to the IRS? Under the Biden administration’s US bailout, taxpayers must file a 1099-K for “gross payments for goods or services over $600.” This means that anyone who receives more than $600 as a business transaction through third-party payment apps like Venmo and PayPal must declare the earnings as taxable income. People using the apps to sell a personal item or transfer money to family and friends are not required to report the transaction. The applicable transactions are documented by the third-party payment platform and the taxpayer receives a 1099-K form from each of the companies they have done business with. The form shows how much the business account has earned through its services, as well as a breakdown of monthly earnings. The payment platforms have urged customers to keep copies of their transaction and review the forms to make sure the amount is correct, as inaccuracies could lead to an audit by the IRS.

On Tuesday, the IRS sent a reminder to taxpayers that the reporting threshold for 1099-K forms would be lowered from $20,000 to $600.

The number of transactions that trigger receipt of a form is also reduced from 200 to 1.

Anyone who believes they received the form in error is encouraged to contact the payment company for a correction.

Concerns have been raised about the tax change, sparked by Republican lawmakers who suggested individuals who made money outside of business transactions could be affected.

“If you sold a couch, resold tickets for the price you paid, or just did some extra work, you could get more scrutiny from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee wrote earlier this month. week in a statement condemning the change.

While those who did “side work” would have to declare their income if it exceeds $600, as it falls within the scope of taxable income, taxpayers who made money by running a bank or selling tickets would not be affected.

PayPal recently attempted to allay this fear by reiterating that average use of their platform, or that of Venmo, would not subject taxpayers to IRS scrutiny.

“This does not include things like repaying your family or friends using PayPal or Venmo for dinner, gifts, shared travel,” PayPal said in a statement.

The company urged users who get a 1099-K to make sure they report their earnings accurately, as mistakes could lead to an IRS audit.

“For the 2022 tax year, you must consider the amounts on your Form 1099-K when calculating gross receipts for your income tax return,” PayPal said. “The IRS will be able to refer our report as well as yours.”

The new policy aims to close the tax gap by bringing in $8.4 billion between 2013 and 2021, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

It was put forward as a way to help pay for the $3.5 trillion US bailout, President Joe Biden’s signature social and climate spending program.

Tax experts have expressed concern that the IRS is not equipped to process the estimated 20 million new 1099-K forms expected after January, as the agency already faces major delays during tax season.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which allowed the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents.

Professionals estimate that the number of 1099-Ks alone that could be handed out could reach 20 million and cause major delays with the IRS

Lawmakers have already introduced bipartisan legislation to reverse the change.

Democratic Representatives Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, Cindy Axne of Iowa, Linda Sánchez of California and Steven Horsford of Nevada are leading House legislation to raise the 1099-K notification threshold to $5,000, the so-called Cut Red Tape for Online Sales Act .

Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are leading parallel legislation in the Senate.

Republicans Carol Miller, of West Virginia, in the House and Rick Scott, of Florida, in the Senate are leading a proposal to bring the reporting threshold back to what it was – $20,000 and 200 transactions – called the Saving Gig Economy Taxpayers Act.

U.S. Representatives Michelle Steel of California and Senator Bill Hagerty of Louisiana are leading the Stop the Nosy Obsession with Online Payments (SNOOP) Act, a similar bill that would revert reporting requirements to what they were.