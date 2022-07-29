What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



For more than a decade, Congressional Democrats and a growing segment of their political base have been chasing a dream: legislation to combat climate change, big enough to transform our society into one equipped to deal with the worst disasters of a rapidly warming planet. turn.

On Wednesday, the dream took a giant leap into reality.

In a stunning reversal from when he appeared to kill a climate deal just two weeks ago, US Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, announced his support for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill that would cost about $370 billion. investing in a range of policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the US. That would make it the most substantial effort by the federal government to address climate change in history.

A vote on the bill could take place within a week, although supporters are bracing for any last-minute hurdles.

Early response suggests the bill could transform the US energy and transportation sectors. Tens of billions of dollars go into supporting renewable energy development, lowering the cost of electric vehicles, building public charging stations, weatherproofing homes, sealing greenhouse gas leaks from pipelines and wells, lowering emissions from the agricultural sector and supporting communities near polluting industries.

In total, the measures could reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the US by 40% by 2030 compared to a quarter of a century earlier. That would put the nation within striking distance of the emissions reductions that international scientists believe are needed to avert the worst effects of climate change. It could even be an example for other countries to reduce emissions as well.

“It’s an awful lot… that seems to be focused on the right things,” said Jonathan Foley, executive director of Project Drawdown, a nonprofit that assesses the importance of climate solutions. “It’s a very good deposit.”

Foley also noted that the bill was designed with the economy in mind, with analysts predicting it will lower the US deficit and have an anti-inflationary effect.

What’s on the bill?

An analysis released by Congressional Democrats says the bill will include $433 billion in investments: $369 billion for “energy security and climate change” and $64 billion for health care through an “Extension of the Affordable Care Act.”

They say the bill will pay for itself and further reduce the federal deficit by raising $739 billion in new revenue, primarily by introducing a 15% minimum corporate tax and reforming the pricing of prescription drugs.

A more detailed overview highlights multi-billion dollar line items:

“More than $60 billion” to support US clean energy production, including $30 billion in incentives for wind, solar and battery production. Plus another $10 billion in tax credits to build facilities that make electric cars and renewable energy technologies, and another $2 billion in subsidies to “convert” existing car factories to electric vehicles.

Another $60 billion to invest in low-income communities that bear a disproportionate burden of pollution, including funds to reduce pollution from factories and ports and purchase cleaner public transportation vehicles.

$30 billion in grants and loans to states and utility companies to help them transition to cleaner forms of electricity.

$27 billion for a clean energy technology accelerator to “support the deployment of technologies to reduce emissions, especially in underserved communities.”

“More than $20 billion” in investment to support agricultural practices that reduce emissions.

What does it get me?

The bill also offers some direct benefits to consumers. It continues a $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicle buyers and creates a $4,000 tax credit to purchase a used electric vehicle. Both credits would be available only to low- and middle-income buyers.

In addition, Democrats say the bill will provide about $10 billion in subsidies and rebates for homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient. It would provide 10 years of tax credits to help offset the costs of installing rooftop solar panels, electrical appliances and efficient HVAC technologies such as heat pumps.

The bill would allow “major efficiency and electrification upgrades in millions of homes and buildings to save energy and improve comfort and health, especially for low- and middle-income households,” the American Council for an Energy wrote. Efficient Economy in a statement.

“It would accelerate the shift to clean, electric vehicles while broadening access to affordable transportation and reducing air pollution in underserved communities,” the group added.

What do climate lawyers say?

The bill has been widely hailed as a breakthrough by climate groups.

“This is a game changer,” Leah Stokes, a climate policy expert at the University of California Santa Barbara and an adviser to Congressional Democrats, wrote on Twitter. “It would be the largest climate investment in U.S. history — four times bigger than the recovery bill. It would create clean energy jobs in America and cut energy bills for American families.”

Jesse Jenkins, an energy expert whose ZERO Lab at Princeton University models greenhouse gas reductions, wrote on the platform that he calculates the bill could deliver up to 75% of the reductions needed to meet the U.S. goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. to be halved by 2035.

“This is huge,” Jenkins wrote.

Appalachian Voices, a nonprofit that supports a clean environment and energy transition in the coal region, noted that the bill also “restores a tax on coal in support of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund” and provides $10 billion to rural electricity cooperatives.

“Historically, rural communities have been the last to have access to electricity, but they have long borne the brunt of the polluting energy infrastructure, extraction and energy waste,” Brianna Knisley, Tennessee Campaign Manager for the group, said in an email. “We are excited to see provisions in this bill that provide funding for renewable and efficient rural energy infrastructure so that rural communities are not left behind in the clean energy transition.”

Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led movement advocating political action on climate change, said it is “critical that we adopt the best possible version of this bill.”

“We just experienced a horrific heat wave,” Prakash added. “There are droughts, floods and worsening climate disasters. This is just the beginning of the climate crisis. There is no option to give up or postpone it.”

Overview of Bill .’s climate initiatives

$60 billion to address the disproportionate burden of pollution on low-income and communities of color;

$30 billion investment in manufacturing tax credits for solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and critical mineral processing;

$30 billion in targeted grant and loan programs for states and utility companies to accelerate the transition to clean electricity;

$27 billion clean energy technology accelerator to support the deployment of technologies to reduce emissions, especially in underserved communities;

$20 billion for programs that can reduce emissions in the agricultural sector;

Up to $20 billion in loans to build new clean vehicle production plants;

$10 billion in tax credits to build clean technology manufacturing facilities;

$9 billion in consumer energy discount programs targeting low-income consumers to electrify home appliances and energy-efficient renovations;

$9 billion for federal procurement of American-made clean technologies to create a stable clean products market, including $3 billion for the US Postal Service to purchase zero-emission vehicles;

$6 billion for a new Advanced Industrial Facilities Deployment Program to reduce emissions from the largest industrial emitters such as chemical, steel and cement plants;

$5 billion in grants to support healthy, fire-resistant forests, forest conservation and urban tree planting;

$2.6 billion in grants to preserve and restore coastal habitats and protect communities that depend on those habitats;

$2 Billion for National Labs to Accelerate Pioneering Energy Research;

$2 billion in grants to remodel existing auto plants to make clean vehicles;

$1 billion grant program to make affordable homes more energy efficient;

$500 million to be used through the Defense Production Act for heat pumps and critical mineral processing.

$7,500 tax credit based on income testing on new electric vehicle purchases, with a $4,000 tax credit for used electric vehicles, both credits available only to lower- and middle-income consumers.

Ten years of consumer tax credits to make homes energy efficient and run on clean energy, making heat pumps, rooftop solar, electric HVAC, and water heaters more affordable (no dollar estimate);

Tax credits and subsidies for clean fuels and clean commercial vehicles to reduce emissions from all parts of the transportation sector (no dollar estimate);

A methane reduction program to reduce leaks in natural gas production and distribution (no dollar estimate);

Tax credits and grants to support domestic biofuel production and to build infrastructure needed for sustainable jet fuel and other biofuels (no dollar estimate).

