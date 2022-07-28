What Would the New Carried Interest Loophole Proposal Do?

The tax provision reflects a similar measure initially included in the sprawling climate and tax bill passed by the House Democrats last year, but ultimately stalled in the Senate. The “carry interest” language was removed out of concern that Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who opposed the measure, would block general legislation. Ms Sinema has so far not indicated whether she agrees with any of the tax provisions of the new package. Democrats were essentially betting that she wouldn’t block the larger bill because of a relatively small change that brings in revenue.

Why has the loophole not yet been closed?

Many Democrats have spent years trying to completely eliminate the tax benefits private equity partners enjoy. Democrats have tried to redefine the management fees they get from partnerships as “gross income” just like any other type of income, and to treat capital gains from partners’ investment as ordinary income.

Such a move was included in legislation proposed by House Democrats in 2015. The legislation would also have increased penalties for investors who failed to properly apply the proposed changes to their own tax returns.

The private equity sector has fought back hard, completely rejecting the basic concepts on which the proposed changes were based.

“There is no such loophole,” Steven B. Klinsky, the founder and chief executive of the private equity firm New Mountain Capital, wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times in 2016. Mr. Klinsky said that when other taxes, including those levied by New York City and the state government, were accounted for, his effective tax rate was between 40 and 50 percent.

What does the change mean for private equity?

The private equity sector has defended the tax treatment of carry interest, arguing that it creates incentives for entrepreneurship, healthy risk-taking and investment.