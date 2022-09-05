What would it take to find life on Venus?

Artistic representation of the balloon mission to Venus. Credit: Seager et al.



Life on Venus, or the possibility of it, has been a hot topic lately. There have also been many controversies, including the (still controversial) discovery of phosphine, a potential biomarker in the atmosphere. The best way to settle that controversy would be to go there and actually take samples, which would at least help limit the existence of life in Venus’ cloud layers. And a broad team from academia and industry hopes to do just that.

Originally announced late last year, the Venus Life Finder (VLF) mission concept focuses on what science would need to discover possible life in the clouds of Venus. The team behind the mission is certainly not the first to come up with the idea of ​​life in the Venusian clouds. Despite his warnings about dinosaurs on the surface of Venus, Carl Sagan and co-author Harold Morowitz were the first to scientifically publish the idea in 1967.

Since then, we’ve sent several probes through the Venusian clouds, and they discovered plenty of strange chemistries that warrant another look. But unfortunately we haven’t sent any probes back through the cloud layers since the 1980s. Not only have technologies that can be useful in the search for life improved enormously since then. So was the entire scientific field of astrobiology, as noted in a new paper on future missions released by the VLF team.

Those two facts in themselves should mean it’s time for a new look at Venus’ atmosphere from a biochemical perspective, which is what the VLF team hopes to provide. Their three-phase mission was originally defined late last year. And the first step is ambitious to say the least.

UT video discussing the possibility of life on Venus.

The VLF team has signed a contract with Rocketlab to send a probe to the atmosphere of Venus using a launch window in 2023. Rocketlab will provide the rocket and the necessary transport to our nearest neighbor. That includes a ride on the company’s Electron launch vehicle, the Photon spacecraft, and an boarding vehicle.

Unfortunately, a probe with that boarding vehicle can only collect data in the clouds’ upper atmosphere, where the climate is most hospitable, for about three minutes. But those three minutes will be immensely valuable. The science payload for this first mission will focus on an Autoflourescing Nephelometer (AFN), which can make organic matter shine, and would do so for any organic matter present in Venus’ clouds.

Previously, probes had already found a number of oddly shaped molecules that were not only made from liquid sulfuric acid. Known as Mode 3 particles, their existence is one of the main drivers behind the interest in the mission in the first place. An AFN, which builds on existing commercial technologies already used on the exterior of aircraft, could provide unique insights that could inform the next mission: a balloon.

First balloon mission concept, with probes that would fall through the atmosphere. Credit: Seager et al.



The idea of ​​a balloon mission to Venus isn’t new either. Some inspired futurists have even suggested that balloons might be able to support entire cities in Venus’ cloud layer. But the new VLF mission would not only use a balloon and gondola, but would also launch a series of probes through the cloud layer that could potentially collect data about the environment beyond. The scientific payload of this much more capable mission would include a spectrometer that would search for specific gases that could be important biosignatures, as well as a micro-electrical mechanical system that can detect the presence of metals and an extremely sensitive pH sensor that could validate what the pH would be the cloud layers of the balloon. Most of these technologies already exist, but some, such as a liquid concentrator to feed the spectrometer, have yet to be developed.

That development effort would contribute nicely to the finale of the three VLF missions – an example of a return mission. Like the planned monster return mission from Mars and the half-ton of rock returned from the moon, the best way to really understand what’s going on chemically in a particular part of the solar system is to return a sample of it to the laboratories on Earth. The third VLF mission would design another balloon that would also contain an ascending rocket that would return a sample of Venus’ atmosphere to Earth for direct study with the best instruments we can collect.

Without further technological advancements to capture and effectively store the atmosphere it would be a moot point, but the experience of the other two missions would help inform the monster return mission. And there would still be plenty of time before such a mission is launched. If the VLF team manages to get its first mission off the ground next year, that would be a great achievement and potentially lead to one of the most important discoveries ever made by science.

