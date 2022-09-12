What we’re loving in September: Meet the Real Girlfriends of Paris, frocking up for the races,

<!–

Spring is here and our winter hibernation is already a distant memory, as beach picnics, racing carnivals and long lunches take back their rightful place on the calendar. In case you need some ideas to fill your planner, we’ve picked out the best TV, activities, and distractions to get you through the end of September.

The real girlfriends in Paris. From the left; Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Adia Toure, Kacey Margo, Anya Firestone and Victoria Zito

what to watch

The real friends in Paris

This month, we love the sheer escapism of watching six American expats live their real Emily In Paris adventure in the city of love. The series follows Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito as they experience love and drama in the most beautiful city in the world. As the women live their best lives and pursue their ultimate dreams, they find themselves navigating careers, romantic encounters, inevitable conflicts and discovering who to be and exactly what they want.

Brand new The Real Girlfriends in Paris now streaming on hayu in Australia.

A winning entry in the 57th Wildlife Photographer of the Year by Adam Oswell

Where to go?

Exhibition for Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Reconnect with nature as the 57th wildlife photographer of the year returns to the Maritime Museum for another year!

Directly from the Natural History Museum in London, the world-renowned exhibition captures the beauty and fragility of the natural world. Visit the museum and discover the world’s greatest wildlife photography.

Banksy’s Lizzy Stardust print.

what to buy

A Banksy print of Queen Elizabeth

The days of framing a commemorative tea towel on your kitchen wall are really behind us, but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from bringing a little bit of the Queen into your home to commemorate her reign. Lizzy Stardust, a print by Bristol artist Banksy, is a somewhat irreverent yet stylish way to mark the passing of history’s longest-serving monarch.

Lizzy Stardust from Banksy print – $103.55

What must we do

The 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup

The FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup features the 12 best women’s national teams in the world, with 38 matches played over 10 days from September 22 to October 1, 2022. The event takes place in Sydney and returns to the Australian shores for the first time since 1994 – at the Sydney SuperDome and the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Center in the iconic Sydney Olympic Park sports and entertainment area.

Participating teams include Australia, China, Nigeria, Belgium, France, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Japan, USA, Canada and Korea.

https://www.fiba.basketball/womensbasketballworldcup/2022/

Queen Elizabeth II addresses guests in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London on September 15, 2020. (Photo by JOHN STILLWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

What to enjoy?

A bonus holiday thanks to Her Royal Highness

There’s nothing like an unexpected day off (remember the America’s Cup in 1983?). Prime Minister Anthony Albanian doubled his popularity this week by announcing a one-time public holiday to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth on September 22. We’re not suggesting doing anything disrespectful with your day off, but we’re sure Her Highness wouldn’t begrudge you a toast to her memory at a picnic in the park!