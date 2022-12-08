What we’re loving in December: The return of the Real Housewives of Miami

<!–

This is the season, and after two pandemic-hit Christmases, it finally feels like we can get it right this year. We assume you've done most of your shopping and planned your celebratory dinner, but just in case you're still at a loose end, we've picked out the best TV, activities, and distractions to get you through the New Year.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Miami returns for Season 5 of the hit show, only on Hayu

What to watch

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5

After a long hiatus, The Real Housewives of Miami is back for another ‘muy caliente’ season with new alliances, loyalties and relationships on the line. The ladies of the Sunshine State are still turning up the heat and ramping up the drama.

The season five cast includes returning housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. This season, aspiring wedding planner Guerdy rebels against her husband Russell after he tells her it’s time to “take it easy,” and Julia tries to get used to being an empty nester after her daughters are sent off to college .

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami has just begun Hayu from 9 Dec.

The beautiful ‘digital forest’ at Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden

Where to go

Noël Sydney Digital Forest and Christmas Markets

Discover the wonder of Christmas with Noël Sydney, a magical free Christmas festival. Set in Macquarie Street and the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, this Christmas storybook experience features two magical chapters, full of nostalgia with a modern twist.

Follow the Noël Light Trail on Macquarie Street, which leads through the majestic Christmas colonnade to the Conservatory Gates and enters the Digital Christmas Forest, where you can feel the magic of Christmas come to life in the heart of Sydney. Noel Sydney runs from December 9 to December 24.

A world of puzzles and excitement awaits in the Docklands Christmas Maze

What must we do

Docklands Christmas maze

Santa has lost his elves! Can you help find them? Make your way through this giant gift-themed maze with fun interactive games for a chance to win one of four $500 The District Docklands vouchers.

Every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until December 14

Click here For more information

Honorary Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker has designed his own range of jewelry for Canadian brand Clocks + Color

What to buy

Travis Barker x bells + color

Travis Barker’s first collection for Clocks + Colors just dropped, with more launches planned in 2023. The collection reflects Clocks’ signature design DNA and incorporates Barker’s classic rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. The first drop pieces are necklaces, bracelets and rings made of sterling silver with sustainably lab-grown diamonds. It contains two rings, the ‘Death Punch’ and the ‘Guardian’, and four chains, the ‘Whiplash’, the ‘Pierce’, the ‘Boneyard’ and the ‘Fracture’. The collection will be for sale online.

Zampatti Powerhouse features many of the Australian designer’s iconic looks

Where to go

Zampatti powerhouse

Zampatti Powerhouse is the first retrospective of the renowned Australian designer, business leader, philanthropist and mentor, Carla Zampatti, AC, OMRI (1938–2021). Covering Zampatti’s pioneering career from the founding of her company to her most recent work, the exhibition draws on more than five decades of material. The exhibition will be presented exclusively at the Powerhouse in Sydney and will run until June 11, 2023.