What we’re loving in August: The return of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

As we look to spring, it’s time to shake off the hibernation layers and get out into nature. We’ve picked the best TV, activities, and distractions to get you through the end of winter.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12. From left; Diana Jenkins, Krystal Kung-Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinner, Sutton Stracke

what to watch

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12

The pandemic has done nothing to take the steam out of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As they try to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of their growing business ventures, a series of shocking events proves it’s harder to live this big than you might think. This season, Dorit has to deal with the shock of a traumatic home break-in, Kyle invites the girls to the desert to launch her new store, has a getaway in Mexico, a private jet, and an argument aboard Dorit’s luxury yacht. and Sutton’s housewarming turns into a mud party. To top it off, scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis even makes a surprise appearance (sadly, she won’t be a regular guest on the cast).

Brand new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now streaming hayu in Australia, and relive every episode ever – only on hayu in Australia.

Where to go?

Farmers Markets

Because fresh produce is scarce and more expensive in supermarkets, a weekend morning at your local farmers market could be more than just a fun family outing. Many are finding that buying meat, fruit and vegetables directly from the farm not only supports Australia’s struggling farmers, but often offers better value for money, is fresher and healthier. As with all markets, the early bird gets the worm, so drag your brood out of bed early to reap the harvest.

Andie Swim’s Tulum Swimsuit

what to buy

The perfect summer bathing suit

With summer fast approaching, you’ll want to buy a swimsuit that will allow you to spend most of the warmer months at the beach or by the pool. Australian company Andie Swim is making waves with their comfortable and flattering swimwear, with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL and plenty of support where you need it most. Our pick of the bunch is the understated Tulum, an everyday must-have that suits every figure and won’t pinch or ride up. Their website states, “We all want our Baywatch moment. Whether you’re jogging in slow motion on the beach or running madly after your toddler, the Tulum’s crisscross back straps support you.”

https://andieswim.com.au/products/the-tulum-flat-black-classic

What must we do

Beauty Expo Australia

Beauty Expo Australia unites the industry in the biggest celebration of all things beauty. With more than 200 exhibiting brands and products, the expo aims to inspire, educate and stimulate. Attendees will have the chance to try new brands, network with other beauty professionals, witness live performances and learn from the industry’s greats. The event will host a variety of expert speakers who will cover numerous industry topics, including business coaching, cosmetic treatments, new and improved treatment techniques, sustainability and clean consumerism, and much more. The Expo is from August 20-21, International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour.

https://www.beautyexpoaustralia.com.au

What to enjoy?

Dye and sip

Paint and drink events are becoming increasingly popular as a way to dip your toe into the world of painting while chatting over some drinks and snacks. Painting with easy-to-use acrylics under the watchful eye of a teacher is a fun and relaxing way to spend an afternoon or evening. There are many different companies that offer art and drink packages – Paint and Sip is just one of them, but has studios and pop-up events across the country.

https://paintandsipstudios.com.au