What we keep getting wrong about inflation

What is inflation? The answer seems clear: when things get more expensive, that’s inflation, and that’s bad. But an alternative view is that of Milton Friedman. In a speech in 1963, the hugely influential economist defined inflation as “a steady and sustained rise in prices” and added that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon”.

The distinction is important. Consider two scenarios that can alleviate it. In both countries, consumer prices have risen by 10 percent in the past year.

In Inflation World, there is too much money around. Everything is getting more expensive, including labor, at about the same rate. With your wages rising at the same rate as prices, the situation is disorienting and somewhat uncomfortable, but it’s not a crisis. The main risk is that inflation will perpetuate itself, and the main responsibility for solving the problem rests with the central bank.

In Energy Crunch World, energy costs have doubled. About 10 percent of the spending went to energy; that’s now about 20 percent. In Energy Crunch World, the consumer price index is still up 10 percent, and the situation is described by all reputable reporters as “inflation at 10 percent,” just like in Inflation World.

But the price increase is not “stable”; it is not widespread; and it is unlikely to be “durable”. The chance of a self-sustaining energy shock is small. It’s hard to imagine spending 30 percent of our income on energy next year, 40 percent the year after that, and 50 percent the year after that. But the damage is bad enough; rather than being mildly disorienting, this is a crisis. A basic need has become unaffordable for many.

In Inflation World, things only seem more expensive because the price tags keep changing. That’s inflation. In Energy Crunch World, things are really more expensive. I dare say this isn’t inflation – it’s much worse.

The same distinction applies when things get cheaper thanks to technological advances. Music is much cheaper than it used to be, as are laptops and solar panels. And by “cheaper” I don’t mean in the almost meaningless sense that there are fewer numbers on the price tag. I mean cheaper in the only way that really matters, which is that they require fewer resources to produce and are therefore affordable to more people in larger quantities.

Maybe I’m doomed to fail in my project to decouple real price changes from inflation. The real world, of course, contains elements of both, so confusion is inevitable. We have seen a temporary but very painful increase in the real cost of energy and food, as in Energy Crunch World, but we have also seen loose money and broader price increases, such as in Inflation World.

But the two sources of higher prices require very different policy responses. In Inflation World, inflation is a monetary phenomenon and needs a monetary response such as higher interest rates. In Energy Crunch World, the price hike needs a real response in the form of support for struggling households, and every effort to reduce demand and find new sources of supply.

Look around you and you will see much confusion at this point. In the US, the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is no such thing. It promises to cut the price of expensive drugs, provide tax breaks for low-carbon energy sources and close some tax loopholes. These are promising policies, but if they work, they will work by improving the structure of the real economy, not by tightening monetary conditions.

The same logic applies to US proposals to tighten competition policy. If a monopoly is broken and fat stocks are reduced, the result should be that prices fall and the incentives to improve quality and service increase. That should mean a one-off increase in real living standards, arguably far more important than any effect on inflation. If it affects inflation at all, it will be a temporary burst – and “reducing inflation” has never been, and should never be, the test of competition policy.

Or think of the idea of ​​a universal basic income. It is often attacked for being inflationary, but there is nothing particularly inflationary about raising taxes and using the money to fund a basic income. The argument against a basic income has nothing to do with inflation: it’s that those higher taxes plus the availability of unconditional cash can be too much of a barrier to work for too many people.

Friedman was oversimplifying when he stated that inflation was always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. But the statement is not far off and has an invigorating clarity. If you’re trying to evaluate clean energy grants, support for cutting-edge research, competition policy, or tax reform through the lens of inflation control, you’re missing the point. This policy stands or falls on its real merits.

Meanwhile, the best long-term inflation forecast is that in five years inflation will be what the independent central banks want it to be. Even if elected governments could help, they have plenty of serious economic problems to keep them busy. Maybe they should start there.

Tim Harford’s new book is ‘How to add up the world‘

