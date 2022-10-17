What type of injuries does Workers Compensation insurance cover?

Worker’s compensation insurance covers all types of injuries that occur within the scope of work while executing the duties. While it can be said that workplace accidents and injuries are common in heavy-duty professions and labor-intensive industries, there is ultimately no worker who is immune to job-related accidents, illness, and injuries.

According to the labor and statistics bureau, private industry employers in 2018 reported that around 2.8 million workers suffered workplace illness and injuries, of which 5250 died from such incidents. Therefore, workplace injuries and illness can result in tremendous physical toll on victims, ranging from severe pain to permanent disability.

Many of these injuries require workers to take a break from work to allow them to recover. With medical expenses and bills incurred for treatment, business owners should take workmen’s compensation insurance to cover both personal and financial losses resulting from accidents. Below are the types of injuries covered by worker’s compensation insurance.

Repetitive Workplace Injuries

Workmen’s compensation insurance companies understand that not all workplace injuries result from a single traumatic accident; some take years or months to develop. For instance, carpal tunnel syndrome takes a long time to develop. If a worker suffers from the syndrome after many years of typing without proper ergonomics, the workmen’s compensation insurance can cover the ongoing treatment costs and bills.

Injuries Causing Disability

Some workplace injuries are severe enough to cause a permanent or temporary disability. But workmen’s compensation insurance can cover disabled employees’ benefits such as lost wages and other benefits to help them pay for the medical bills and also cater for the lost income, all covered under the employee’s disability benefits.

Compensation for Fatal Injuries

If, unfortunately, a work-related injury results in the death of your employees, the workmen’s compensation insurance coverage will pay the death benefits to the deceased. The insurance also covers funeral costs and provides death benefits to the beneficiaries.

Work-Related Illness

Some working conditions can expose employees to harmful chemicals, fumes, and allergens that can lead to illness. However, the workmen’s compensation insurance covers all treatment costs resulting from accidents and working conditions that expose workers to harmful chemicals and leads to infection. The workers will also receive compensation if the illness requires ongoing care.

Minor Workplace Injuries

The workmen’s compensation insurance covers medical expenses resulting from minor workplace injuries such as muscle sprains, strains, and tears. The insurance also provides medical cover for other injuries such as cuts, lacerations, and bone fractures. These expenses include emergency room visits, ambulance rides, medical bills, and surgical procedures.

Lawsuit-Related Workplace Injuries

Workmen’s compensation coverage includes the employer’s liability insurance and protects employers from lawsuit-related injuries. For example, if a worker files a claim that the injuries resulted from a lack of basic safety at a workplace, the insurance would pay for compensation, judgment, and attorney fees.

Summary

Worker’s compensation insurance covers repetitive workplace injuries, injuries causing disability, and insurance benefits for fatal injuries. The insurance covers work-related illness, short-term treatment costs, and lawsuit-related workplace injuries.