What Trump said to British Prime Minister Theresa May when they first met and discussed abortion 

Former President Donald Trump raised the issue of abortion during his first meeting with former British Prime Minister Theresa May, mentioning the “rape” of a hypothetical daughter, according to a new book.

The incident reportedly took place in 2017 when May arrived in Washington as the first world leader to meet with Trump in another demonstration of the “special relationship” between the two countries.

At some point, Trump, who took office after making a series of controversial comments during the campaign, observed the British prime minister: “Some people are pro-life, some are pro-choice,” according to the new book Confidence Man from Maggie Haberman of the New York Times.

‘Imagine if animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she got pregnant?’ Trump reportedly asked him, according to an account in the Washington Post.

Continuing, he pointed to his vice president, Mike Pence, who had long enjoyed evangelical support for his conservative views. He called Pence a ‘hardcore’ on abortion.

As president, Trump was able to install pro-life judges throughout the federal judiciary, with the 6-3 majority Supreme Court he helped fill by striking down Roe v. Wade last summer after he left office.

Trump’s comment on the emotional topic came despite May speaking in public later that year about her grief and her husband Philip May’s inability to conceive a child.

Trump made the comment during his first meeting with May, according to the book Confidence Man. They also met in 2019 in London.

Trump drew attention during his 2017 meeting with May by guiding her hand during a walk through the White House Colonnade.

Trump also brought up a battle over a wind farm near his Scottish golf course during the meeting, Haberman writes.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man will hit shelves on October 4, just a month before the 2022 midterm elections.

It has been very sad. It just turned out that it hadn’t been possible for us,” he said. LBC Radio in May 2017.

May herself expressed support for women’s access to “safe and legal abortion” in 2018.

As the conversation continued, “he soon moved the subject from Northern Ireland to an offshore wind project he wanted to block near his property,” according to the Post. That was a reference to Trump’s ongoing dispute with local government authorities over wind farms in sight of his Scottish golf course.

Trump was ordered to to pay $290,000 to the Scottish government after a legal fight over the issue. He has also long publicly criticized wind farms, highlighting the appearance and threat to birds.