‘What true bravery looks like’: JK Rowling praises Iranian women

JK Rowling has praised Iranian women protesting the mandatory hijab after a young woman died in the custody of the vice squad in Tehran.

“What true courage looks like,” Rowling wrote on Twitter in a clip showing Iranian women burning headscarves and cutting their hair to protest the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, 22, died Friday after being forcibly arrested and allegedly beaten by Iran’s notorious vice squad for not wearing a hijab.

Iranian women protest against mandatory hijab after a young woman died in the custody of the vice squad in Tehran

‘Death to the dictator’ – a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the crowd chanted as some women took off their headscarves

But her father told local media that other girls arrested along with his daughter called him and confirmed that the police had beaten Mahsa.

Videos posted to social media show protesters shouting anti-government slogans after a rally in Saqqez, Amini’s hometown

Iranian police said Monday the young woman’s death in custody was an “unfortunate incident” they don’t want to see repeated, a semi-official news agency reported, which denies allegations of assault.

State TV broadcast a short surveillance video Friday showing a woman identified as Amini collapsing at the police station after arguing with a policewoman.

“They showed us a clip, but trust me, it’s all wrong. I don’t accept that. It took 45 minutes to get her to the hospital and they just walked around her all the time,” Amjad Amini said. Emtedad

“They didn’t know what to do. If they had taken her to a hospital sooner, she would still be alive now. Doctors told me that if they brought her just 10 minutes earlier, she would have been saved,” he added.

front pages of Iranian newspapers with articles and photos by Mahsa Amini

Security forces arrested several of the 500 or so protesters in Kurdistan’s northwestern province of Sanandaj on Sunday, local media reported.

“Many girls who were in her custody called me and said they had beaten Mahsa. I’m sure of it. They said we should bury her overnight. But I didn’t allow them to do that… My daughter had no problem with it. They killed her,’ Amini said.

“I swear to God they killed my daughter,” he said.

President Ebrahim Raisi called the family on Sunday and said he considered their daughter and “all Iranian girls” to be his own children and had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said he had received reports that the emergency service was “immediately” on the scene.

“Mahsa apparently had previous physical problems and we have reports that she had brain surgery at the age of five,” Vahidi said.

In the capital Tehran, dozens of students marched into Tehran University and chanted ‘Iran is bleeding, from Kurdistan to Tehran.

Some students carried placards saying ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ and. ‘I Don’t Want to Die’ written on it

Her father, however, insists that his daughter had no medical history and was in perfect health.

Anti-government protests broke out in western Iran at Amini’s funeral last weekend, when security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters.

Videos on social media showed protesters chanting anti-government slogans after gathering in Saqqez, Amini’s hometown, from nearby towns in Iran’s Kurdistan province, as they mourned the 22-year-old at a hospital in the capital Tehran on Friday. died.

‘Death to the dictator’, a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the crowd chanted as some women took off their headscarves. Police were seen firing tear gas and a video showed a man with a head injury, said to have been caused by a bird shot.

People also took to the streets in the central province of Alvand and in Mahabad, a city of about 170,000 inhabitants in the province of West Azlabour, which is a majority of the Kurdish population.

According to Hengaw Human Rights Organization, a Kurdish rights group, security forces fired on protesters in Sanandaj, injuring at least nine people, including two women.

President Ebrahim Raisi, an ultra-conservative former judiciary who came to power last year, has ordered an investigation into Amini’s death.

In the capital Tehran, dozens of students marched into Tehran University and chanted ‘Iran is bleeding, from Kurdistan to Tehran. Some students carried placards saying ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ and. ‘I Don’t Want to Die’ written on it.

About 500 people gathered in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province, chanting slogans against the country’s leaders,” semi-official news agencies reported.

The death has again curbed calls for police morality actions against women suspected of violating the dress code since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Filmmakers, artists, athletes and political and religious figures have used social media to express their anger at death both inside and outside the country.

Iranian women walk past a cleric on a street, in Tehran, Iran, September 19, 2022

Iranian ultra-conservatives have called for harsh punishments and even lashes for women who disobey the hijab law, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decline and the breakdown of families.

Iran’s morality police has been criticized in recent years for its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has supported a softer stance on women who do not adhere to official dress codes.

But hardliners have called for harsh sentences and even whipping, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decline and the breakdown of families. Justice has in recent years urged people to inform women who do not wear hijab.

Since 2017, after dozens of women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests, authorities have taken stricter measures.