What tonight’s full moon means for your love life: Which star signs are most likely to cheat

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Whether you’re in a relationship or not, this Cold Moon will make you feel like your most authentic self, meaning staying true to your own wants and desires. Be honest with yourself and those you spend time with so you can reach your full sexual potential. You will surrender to a moonlit orgasm that will absolutely rock your world.

So, take a night in between the madness of the holiday season to dedicate to your self-care. Light a candle and put on your favorite playlist to set the mood for your last full moon hurray of 2022.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): For those currently in a toxic relationship and feeling stagnant, you might find yourself seeking attention elsewhere and discover that the grass is actually greener. For that reason, you need to put yourself first and make sure your partner has your best interests at heart. Whatever you do, don’t give up on this chance for amazing fun (alone or with your special someone), be honest about how you really feel and listen to your gut feeling. This may mean it’s time to say goodbye to some toxic relationships, be they romantic or platonic – it will hurt at first, but you’ll get over it eventually.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): You will feel highly sought after within your social groups, so much so that you may even need to take a moment to yourself. Don’t let the noise of those around you affect your true need for fun and self-care during the Cold Moon. Once you put yourself first, you wish you had done it sooner. Being an air sign, you probably prefer to have your sexual fantasies acted out on dry land, so make sure you’re in an environment that works best for you. Be sure to advocate for what you want to ensure you have a stunning time and take advantage of what this year has to offer.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Things will get easier for you during this Cold Moon, as the lead up to this time has brought you tremendous stress. This means that it is imperative that you speak up and explore your sexual side to relieve the stress that is holding you back from greatness. Tell your partner exactly what you like and watch them take control and satisfy you like never before. If you’re single, try something spicy and new. This can be like buying a new “toy” or trying something you’ve been fantasizing about. It is the holiday season after all, so make sure to treat yourself and those around you.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): If you’ve noticed that you’ve been feeling a little off lately, the Cold Moon will make you feel refreshed and you’ll start to find yourself and your passions again. If you don’t know where to start, start by working from the inside and making time for what makes you happy. Once this happens, you can just sit back and watch everything else fall into place. Align your energy by not only pleasing yourself, but by worshiping your body and the energy it holds.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): It’s all about you now, and it should be, you’ve been waiting all year to celebrate yourself with the ones you love. However, you are someone who likes to self-sabotage, and you may feel an intense urge to do something reckless and bold. However, this Cold Moon is definitely not the time to wreak havoc on your personal life, as it can be explosive. Forget flirting when you’re in a relationship and focus your energy on your partner, it’s the perfect time to reconnect and explore your bodies together as a couple. If you’re single, don’t venture into dangerous territory like rekindling with an ex or someone you know isn’t right for you. You should use this time to celebrate your existence as you have come so far, and also take time to explore your body and become comfortable with your own pleasures and desires.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): It’s the perfect time of year to relax and reflect on what you’ve accomplished as you can get very busy very quickly. Use this period to initiate a ritual of self-care (you know where we’re going with this). Run the bath with some of your favorite aromatherapy, music on, candles on and self-love filling your soul. This may be new to you and it may feel daunting, but we know that once you get in the mood, you will find that you can navigate this upcoming busy period with ease and relaxation.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): This is the perfect opportunity to take some time to bond with your partner, especially if you’ve been fighting lately. Be clear in your communication, sit close together and enjoy the moonlight. Dim the lights to avoid negative overstimulation, and focus on choosing your words carefully to create an energy that makes you both feel safe and secure in opening up. You normally run 100 miles per hour, but take it really easy in the bedroom tonight and see how it changes your relationship for the better. If you’re single, don’t worry, you can use this time for yourself by setting the mood for a romantic night of self-indulgence and enjoying the most intense orgasm you’ve had in a while, under the power of the cold moon .

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Unfortunately for Capricorns, everyone else will enjoy their sexual pleasures during the Cold Moon. Now is not your time though, your sexual renewal is coming around December 21, so take this time to examine yourself emotionally and figure out what you need from the full moon that isn’t sexual. This may seem like re-evaluating your career, your life goals, and letting go of all the baggage that held you back before. Try to set clear intentions for what you want to become clear after this Cold Moon and write down your affirmations to ensure they are released into the universe. Be excited, good things are coming your way.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): This Cold Moon may present you with an option that could change your life forever. This may sound scary, but it will be therapeutic in the end. Venture on this newly constructed trail or return home to mend what has been broken. No matter what, one of your choices will leave you feeling flat and defeated for a short while. This full moon will be all about healing, which is why an orgasm may be the only thing that helps clear your mind and rekindle your zest for life. You may be wondering, what if I don’t have a partner? It’s important that you don’t go looking for it, but instead discover your sensual side for yourself and invest in toys that will rekindle your enthusiasm.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): This may be a disappointment to Aquarius, but you will be faced with some tough decisions. While new energy around you may feel exciting, it’s not enough to destroy the foundations of your family life. It may feel tempting, but don’t go down dangerous paths as it can have destructive consequences. Instead, stay focused on what aligns with your core values ​​and beliefs. Stick to who you really are and you will be able to get through this phase, it’s not worth ruining what you’ve worked so hard for to make a pushy decision.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Of all the zodiac signs, Pisces should take this Cold Moon to relax. You will feel more irritable than ever before and not sexually stimulated at all, which can be incredibly frustrating, especially when everyone around is indulging in their sexual relations. Take this time to look within yourself at what your soul truly desires and deserves. Let go of anything that might not serve you during the full moon and you could enjoy the physical release that follows this mental clarity. Evaluate your social circles as they may be the source of your irritation, and make sure everyone around you has your best interests at heart, because you deserve it. Before you know it, you’ll be back to fulfilling your sexual side.