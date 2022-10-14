What to Watch This Weekend: October 14-16

Welcome to the weekend! What better way to dive into the spooky season than with Halloween ends, David Gordon Green‘s epic conclusion to more than 40 years Halloween franchisee. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) desperately tries to live a normal life, but after several disturbing incidents in the city, she decides to confront Michael Myers and put an end to his madness. About to Apple TV+, Charlie Hunnam goes to India in the new crime thriller series Shantaram based on a popular novel of the same name.





Kaitlyn Dever kicks off her busy month as lead of Rosaline (she also plays George Clooney and Julia Roberts‘ daughter in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to paradise), the witty love story in which she plays Romeo Montague’s ex who has a lot to say and isn’t afraid to say it. PBS Masterpiece continues its series of wonderful stories with Magpie murdersa story-within-a-story whodunit led by the Oscar nominee Lesley Manville. Until director Chinonye Chukwu tells the chilling true story of Emmett Tillohis brutal beatings and lynchings and the legacy his mother left behind during the Civil Rights Movement. Plus, the series finale of Jason Momoa‘s Apple TV+ series To seethe season finale of Sharon Horgan‘s bad sistersand Megan Thee Stallion fulfills dual duties as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live. And finally, John Oliver, Jon Stewartand Bill Maher are here to give you their unique take on what’s happening in politics and the media.

Here’s a closer look at five exciting titles hitting screens big and small this weekend!

Shantaram (premiere series)

Release Date: October 14 on Apple TV+

Redemption must be earned. Charlie Hunnam plays a heroin addict who escapes from behind bars and is on the run in the new Apple TV+ series Shantaram. Based on Gregory David RobertsThe internationally best-selling novel of the same name, the Indian-set crime thriller, follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), a fugitive who tries to start a new life in 1980s Bombay as a doctor. As his past catches up with him, he falls in love with the mysterious Karla (Antonia Desplat) and tries to adapt to this new city while fending off those who want to get him. To complicate matters, he goes into business with a mob boss who fights against Russians. How long can he maintain this lifestyle?

Until

Release Date: October 14 in Theaters

A devastating true story is brought to the silver screen in Chinonye Chukwu’s Until. Set in 1955, the historical drama follows the activism and courage of Mamie Till (Danielle Deadwyler) to her cheerful and optimistic 14-year-old son Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) was badly beaten, disfigured, and lynched while vacationing with his family in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at Carolyn Bryant(Haley Bennett), a white woman. Mamie makes it her mission to spark conversations for change in the Civil Rights Movement by pushing for an open casket during her son’s memorial services.

Rosaline

Release Date: October 14 on Hulu

Romeo and Juliet must step aside. Kaitlyn Dever plays the title role of the modern-infused Shakespearean adventure Rosaline. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle I wish you were mine and adapted for screen by the disaster artist and The spectacular now scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. WeberThis romantic comedy is told from the perspective of Rosaline (Dever), Romeo’s (Kyle Allen) ex-girlfriend as she watches the flirty dude prepare to marry Juliet (Isabela Merced). Bitter and annoyed by the impending wedding, Rosaline tries her best to steal him back. The movie also has stars Bradley Whitford, Minnie Driverand Christopher McDonald.

Halloween ends

Release Date: October 14 in theaters and on Peacock

The final adventure for this iconic Final Girl. Halloween ends will be the last movie in the Halloween franchise created by John Timmerman and Debra Hill in 1978. David Gordon Green’s third part follows Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) four years after the events of Halloween kills when Michael Myers killed Laurie’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and wreaked havoc on Haddonfield again. Laurie tries to move on with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) of the horrors of her past and focus on her memoirs. But any semblance of peace is shattered when Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering a child he was babysitting and terror is unleashed once again in the small town. Is Laurie capable of taking down Michael Myers once and for all?

Magpie Murders (series premiere)

Release Date: October 16 on PBS | PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video

A murder has been committed! Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Anthony Horowitzthe PBS Masterpiece mystery series Magpie murders follows Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville), the editor of Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), a popular and excitable mystery writer known for his detective Atticus Pünd character. Susan receives the manuscript for what is said to be the last in the series, only to find that he didn’t write the ending…or at least it’s missing. To make matters worse, Alan Conway is found dead. Will Susan be able to solve the real murder mystery? The series also has stars Tim McMullan, Claire Rushbrook, Jude Hill, Pippa Haywood, Matthew Beardand Alexandros Logothetis.

