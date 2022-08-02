What to Watch in Tuesday’s Primaries in Arizona and More

Voters in five states will head into the primaries Tuesday to decide races that will determine the Republican Party and perhaps America’s Democratic future in November and beyond, with former President Donald J. Trump playing a key role in major races in Arizona, Michigan and Washington. .

Few states are more upset by Mr. Trump’s baseless claims about voter fraud than Arizona and Michigan. On Tuesday, Republican voters in those states will choose flag bearers for November’s governor races, and in Arizona they will also nominate a candidate for Secretary of State, the post that oversees the election.

Also on the ballot will be the Republican nominations for Senate races in Arizona, Missouri and Washington. Republican voters will also decide the fate of three of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump for instigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.