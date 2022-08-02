What to Watch in Tuesday’s Primaries in Arizona and More
Voters in five states will head into the primaries Tuesday to decide races that will determine the Republican Party and perhaps America’s Democratic future in November and beyond, with former President Donald J. Trump playing a key role in major races in Arizona, Michigan and Washington. .
Few states are more upset by Mr. Trump’s baseless claims about voter fraud than Arizona and Michigan. On Tuesday, Republican voters in those states will choose flag bearers for November’s governor races, and in Arizona they will also nominate a candidate for Secretary of State, the post that oversees the election.
Also on the ballot will be the Republican nominations for Senate races in Arizona, Missouri and Washington. Republican voters will also decide the fate of three of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump for instigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Here are the main races to watch:
In Arizona, Trump takes center stage.
The former president turned against Arizona governor Doug Ducey after Mr. Ducey defeated Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the state and refused to repeat Mr Trump’s lies about a stolen election. The race to succeed Mr Ducey has been dominated by that issue.
Trump’s preferred candidate, former news anchor Kari Lake, has repeated outlandish lies about the 2020 election and has embraced provocations such as the promise to bomb smuggling tunnels on the southern border. Her main opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, a real estate developer backed by Mr. Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence, runs on conservative themes but not on election denial.
On the Democratic side, Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is favored to win the nomination, which is expected to be a tight, high-stakes contest this fall.
Mr. Trump is back in the Republican primaries to face Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat in November, a key front in the battle for control of a Senate now split evenly between the parties. The former president’s endorsement of political newcomer Blake Masters helped put the wayward technology manager in charge, but state attorney general Mark Brnovich was able to capitalize on the barrage of assault ads targeting Mr. Masters from another Senate candidate, the solar energy executive Jim Lamon.
In the race for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State is Mark Finchem, a state representative and extended conspiracy theorist who marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Show me the fate of Eric Greitens.
The race to succeed Senator Roy Blunt, the retiring Missouri Republican, should have been a gimme for Show Me State Republicans, who now dominate the statewide office. But Eric Greitens’ attempted political comeback has complicated things. In 2018, Mr Greitens resigned in disgrace as governor amid an investigation into fund-raising irregularities and an allegation by his former hairdresser that he had lured her to his home, stripped her clothes, tied her up to use equipment. photographed her, threatened her to make the photos public if she talked and then forced her into oral sex.
Mr. Greitens took a page from Mr. Trump, dismissing the allegations as fabricated by his political enemies — Democrats and “republicans in name only” — while plotting a comeback by running for Senate. Prominent Republicans in Missouri and Washington, D.C., split their support between the state’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt and a Conservative House member, Vicky Hartzler, giving Mr. Greitens a path to the nomination — and the Democrats a plausible chance of winning. the chair.
In recent weeks, wealthy donors poured money into an anti-Greitens super PAC, Show Me Values, which stunned Mr Greitens with his ex-wife’s allegations of domestic violence against her and one of their young sons. The group’s supporters were convinced that another candidate would prevail.
Despite the support of Donald Trump Jr. to Mr Greitens, his father, the former president, never came with an endorsement.
Missouri Democrats will struggle to secure the seat even if Mr. Greitens wins. And a new complication has threatened democratic unity: The party largely supported Lucas Kunce, a telegenic former Marine, but his coronation was interrupted by the late emergence of Trudy Busch Valentine, the free heiress to the Anheuser-Busch fortune.
In Michigan, democracy (and Israel) is on the ballot.
Up and down the state’s major tickets, Michiganders who deny President Biden’s clear 2.8 percentage point victory in their state are vying to beat politicians from both parties who accept the results.
Ryan Kelley, who was arrested by the FBI last month for his actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running to topple Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, though the most recent poll has identified conservative media personality Tudor Dixon. follows — whose opinion on the 2020 elections have wavered — and self-financing businessman Kevin Rinke.
Ms. Dixon gained the support of Mr. Trump on Friday, but it was unclear whether his supporters in the state would rally behind her after months of waging war with Ms. Dixon’s main lender, Betsy DeVos, and her family members, the most influential Republican. family in Michigan.
In the seat of the Western Michigan House in Grand Rapids, a Trump-backed election denier, John Gibbs, tries to take out Representative Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican who not only accepts the election results but also voted to impeach Mr. instigate the attack on the Capitol.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ran an ad in the closing days of the campaign that ousted Gibbs, a potentially much weaker candidate in November than Mr. Meijer, by highlighting his conservative credentials for Republican primary voters, a move that has infuriated some Democrats. made.
In the suburbs of Detroit in eastern Michigan, two sitting members of the Democratic House, Andy Levin and Haley Stevens, faced each other in the realignment. That race has turned into a royal battle between progressive groups that support Mr Levin and pro-Israel groups determined to punish him for what they see as prejudice against the Palestinians.
The penultimate position of the accusers.
Three of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face their reckoning day on Tuesday. Their fate will say a lot about Mr Trump’s power among primary voters. In addition to Mr. Meijer, Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, both from Washington, are being challenged by Republicans backed by Mr. Trump as part of his revenge tour.
Mr. Newhouse has largely kept his head down since he voted for impeachment, but he also has a Trump-backed challenger, Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer who was the Republican nominee for Washington governor in 2020.
Of the 10 impeachment proceedings, four have so far been retired; one, Representative Tom Rice of South Carolina, has lost his primary; and one, Representative David Valadao of California, survived his primary. After Tuesday, one more awaits a primary: Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whose tough fight will be decided on Aug. 16.
Abortion on the ballot.
Kansas voters will be the first since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to decide for themselves whether to protect reproductive rights or turn the issue of abortion over to state lawmakers.
Tuesday’s vote will include a change to the state constitution that would remove an existing guarantee of reproductive rights and allow the legislature to pass laws restricting abortion.
The return to Kansas will be closely watched not only by abortion rights advocates and Democrats, for signs of the problem’s potential in the midterm elections, but also by Republican state legislators in Kansas and beyond, who felt empowered by the decision of the Supreme Court but are unsure how far to go to ban abortion in their states.
The incumbent Democrats see danger ahead.
The incumbent’s power is proven time and time again, but with inflation at its highest point in 40 years, President Biden’s approval ratings well below 40 percent, and the reshuffle of Congress taking its toll, holding a elected office does not guarantee its retention.
In Kansas, Laura Kelly, a Democratic governor in a scarlet state, has a approval rating of 56 percent23 percentage points higher than Mr Biden’s, but her relative success cannot save her tossup race against her expected Republican challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
In suburban Kansas City, Kan., Representative Sharice Davids — a gay former mixed martial arts fighter and one of the first two Native American women in the House — was hailed as a trailblazer after her 2018 win, but the realignment changed. her seat from a slight Democratic slope to a slight Republican lead.
If Amanda Adkins, a businesswoman and former congressional assistant, wins the Republican primary on Tuesday, November’s race will be a rematch of their 2020 contest, which Ms. Davids won easily. But this time, conditions will be more difficult for the incumbent.
If the political climate for Democrats deteriorates further, another sitting senator in a primary on Tuesday, Senator Patty Murray of Washington, could appear on both parties’ radar screens.
In the unbiased primary in Washington, Ms. Murray is expected to cruise, as will the Republican, backed by party organization, Tiffany Smiley. As a nurse and motivational speaker, Ms. Smiley will draw on a biography that features her husband’s blinding by a suicide bomber in Iraq, a tragedy that propelled her into veterans’ affairs. But her main argument is that 30 years after Ms. Murray first won her Senate seat as a “mother in tennis shoes,” it’s time for “a new mom in town.”