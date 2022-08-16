What to Watch in Tuesday’s Primaries

Three of the most famous women in Republican politics will face primary voters on Tuesday, with at least one highly unlikely to make it to the polls in November.

It may take longer for the fate of the other two to become clear.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney looks almost certain to lose her seat in the face of an outraged Republican backlash against her role as co-chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and against her vote to impeach former President Donald J. Trump for his role in instigating those riots.

In Alaska, former Governor Sarah Palin is trying to make a comeback in the open race for the state’s sole seat in Congress, last held by Don Young, who died in March. Ms. Palin, who was John McCain’s notoriously pioneering running mate in 2008, is running in both a special round of elections for the remainder of Mr. Young’s term and in a primary for a full term of her own.