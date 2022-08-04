What to Watch in Thursday’s Primary Elections in Tennessee

Tennessee is the only state to host a primary game on Thursday.

All polling stations in the state close simultaneously: 8 p.m. in the eastern time zone and 7 p.m. in the central time zone. To look up polling stations and sample votes here.

Two of the notable races on the ballot:

Governor

Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, is seeking reelection and more than half of all voters approve of the work he does, according to recent polls. However, Democrats are trying to argue that he can be overthrown in a general election. The Democratic primary has three candidates: Jason Martin, a doctor from Nashville; JB Smiley, attorney and city councilor from Memphis; and Carnita Atwater, a community activist in Memphis.

Fifth Congressional District

The district realignment diluted Democrat power in this Nashville district, making it more favorable to Republicans and retiring Jim Cooper, the 16-year-old Democratic congressman it represents. The Republican primary is packed with ten candidates, including Kurt Winstead, a businessman who has raised hefty amounts for his campaign, and former Speaker of the Tennessee House, Beth Harwell. State Senator Heidi Campbell has no opposition on the Democratic side.