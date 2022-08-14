What to Watch in Hawaii’s Primary Elections

Hawaii holds its primary on Saturday, with a Senate seat, two House seats and the governorship on the ballot. In this solid blue state, the Democratic primary will likely determine November’s winners.

These are the main races that we are going to look at.

Governor

Voters will choose their candidates to replace Governor David Ige, a Democrat who is not eligible for re-election due to term limits. Hawaii has only elected one Republican governor in the past 50 years, so the focus is on the Democratic primaries, although the Republicans will also pick one candidate from a crowded field of 10 candidates.

There are seven Democratic candidates, the most prominent of which are Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, Representative Kai Kahele, and Vicky Cayetano, a former first lady of Hawaii.