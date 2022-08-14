What to Watch in Hawaii’s Primary Elections
Hawaii holds its primary on Saturday, with a Senate seat, two House seats and the governorship on the ballot. In this solid blue state, the Democratic primary will likely determine November’s winners.
These are the main races that we are going to look at.
Governor
Voters will choose their candidates to replace Governor David Ige, a Democrat who is not eligible for re-election due to term limits. Hawaii has only elected one Republican governor in the past 50 years, so the focus is on the Democratic primaries, although the Republicans will also pick one candidate from a crowded field of 10 candidates.
There are seven Democratic candidates, the most prominent of which are Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, Representative Kai Kahele, and Vicky Cayetano, a former first lady of Hawaii.
Mr. Green, who became very popular among Hawaii residents as a state Covid liaison, has emphasized Hawaii’s low infection rate compared to most other states. He has a big lead in public polls.
The biggest topic of discussion in the campaign was how to handle the state’s housing crisis, which has been exacerbated by wealthy remote workers moving from the mainland during the pandemic and which has hit Native Hawaiians especially hard.
House
The second congressional district, which geographically covers most of the state, elects a new congressman after Mr. Kahele decided halfway through his first term to run for governor. The leading candidates in the Democratic primary — the main attraction given the district’s partisan propensity — are Jill Tokuda, a former state senator, and Patrick Branco, a state representative.
The race has generated over a million dollars in outside spending, primarily on behalf of Mr. Branco. But Ms. Tokuda, who is supported by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, leads in polls.
On paper, the candidates hold similar positions — for example, they both support abortion rights and stricter gun laws — but gun issues have become a point of contention. Mr. Branco and his supporters argue that Ms. Tokuda is not to be trusted because she was approved by the National Rifle Association in 2012, although she has since supported gun restrictions in the state Senate and has called for a federal ban on assault weapons and a minimum age limit. 21 for weapon purchases.
Hawaii’s First District, which covers the Honolulu metropolitan area, has no competitive race. The incumbent, Representative Ed Case, faces only token opposition in the Democratic primaries and is expected to defeat Republicans who nominate.
Senate
Senator Brian Schatz, a Democratic incumbent, is running for reelection and has no serious opposition in his primary.
There are 10 candidates vying for the Republican nomination — only one of whom, Oahu State Representative Bob McDermott, has previously held an elected office. But the seat is not considered competitive in November.
Alyce McFadden reporting contributed.