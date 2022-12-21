What to know about Glens Falls' mission for a new mascot

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidelines on the use of Native American images and symbols in mascots, logos and other parts of school districts across the state. A court decision determined that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, rejecting arguments that any image can be respectful as is.

Glens Falls City Schools has taken a proactive approach to the school mascot conversation. While some districts have seen conflict and even legal action over whether or not to keep a Native American image, schools across the city have been working to open up the conversation. The dialogue took place under a core mantra: “When we know better, we do better.”

On Monday, December 12, school inspector Dr. Krislynn Dengler gave a lengthy presentation on the school’s own Native American imagery — namely, a logo with the letters “GF” displayed above an arrowhead, as well as the name “Indians” used for sports teams. The school also uses the phrase “GF Nation” in reference to its student body, although that phrase is not directly targeted by the ruling.

The superintendent’s presentation includes data collected from students – whose votes have been highlighted as being of paramount importance to the district. It includes a timeline of what must be done by state law and when. It also includes pages researching the history of the “Glens Falls Indians” moniker, as well as quotes from local and rural Native American groups.

The facts of the case

As of the court ruling, getting rid of Native American statues is no longer an issue in New York. Schools that fail to create at least a plan to change existing mascots and logos by the end of the 2022-2023 school year could be caught in deliberate violation of the Dignity for All Students Act, which is invoked to ensure safe space against harassment, discrimination and prejudice on school grounds. That violation would result in the removal of school officials and the loss of essential state aid.

“Our current student body needs to be an important driver in this process, and we want them to have a voice in how the district can best represent all of our students,” the presentation notes. “We will never ignore the opinions and feelings of those who call Glens Falls home, and the students who currently walk our school hallways should play a part in how our search for a new mascot and logo continues.”

From December 2021 to January 2022, Glens Falls High School student Clara Avery surveyed students as part of her International Baccalaureate project. The survey asked members of the Glens Falls student body if they thought the Native American logo and terminology should be changed. 647 students were surveyed. The results:

47.9% vote to keep the existing images

45.7% vote to change it

6.5% uncertain

The name “Glens Falls Indians”, and the district’s association with Native American imagery and themes, dates back to 1941, when “Indians” were adopted for school athletics. It was used as the school’s yearbook theme in 1943, along with a quote that attributed competitive spirit and excellence to the figure.

Another yearbook covered by the study dates back to 1970 and contains a dedication to Tom Two Arrows, an Onondagan-adopted Indian native of the Delaware Lenni Lenape. Two Arrows was an artist commissioned by the Albany Institute of History & Art to create a series of paintings depicting Iroquois games and dancing. The yearbook includes a Two Arrows sketch of the head of an Iroquois chieftain in profile.

A sketch of an Iroquois chieftain drawn by Onondaga artist Tom Two Arrows. The image was used in the 1970 Glens Falls High School yearbook and became the basis for a mascot in the district. (Photo: Glens Falls City Schools)

That same sketch would be adapted into the most recently used Native American mascot icon used by Glens Falls. The presentation notes that some see the dedication to Two Arrows as respectful, using it as a reason to keep the school’s theme as it is. The presentation also shows two versions of the current arrowhead logo, but does not give a date when they began to be used.

Contrary to those arguments, the presentation features voices from various Native American countries. One of them comes from Tom Two Arrows’ own country Onondaga.

“Indigenous people are the only race depicted as a mascot. Society has recognized that it is inappropriate to caricature cultures and put them on helmets, t-shirts and bumper stickers. The fact that schools and organizations have ‘always’ been the Braves, Chiefs, Rd Men, R-dskins, Warriors or Indians does not entitle the community to discredit any culture,” writes the Onondaga Nation Council of Chiefs.

Moving on from the ‘nation’

The presentation ends with an outline of the next steps for Glens Falls City Schools. The New York State Board of Regents requires plans to be submitted by the end of the 2022-2023 school year with a plan to remove existing mascots and logos no later than the end of the 2024-25 school year.

The rules themselves take a bit more time to bake at Regents level. A notice of proposed regulation will be published on Dec. 28, kicking off a 60-day public comment period. The proposed amendment is then expected to be finalized in April 2023 and take effect in May.

That leaves Glens Falls with a few months to plan. The presentation suggests a possible process for deciding on a new mascot. The process would have the school community working together to identify “identity drivers,” including collective values ​​and inspirations. The district would ask the question, “What do we want to be known for?”

That question would be answered by student assemblies and other forums, as well as the Thought Exchange program. From there, input from students and the community would go through a series of meetings and cabinet meetings, until a final logo and name could be approved by the Board of Education.

The district isn’t alone — in the Washington County community of Cambridge, the state of the school mascot “Indian Warrior” was in turmoil following a vote reversal by a changing school board. Other districts, marked by Glens Falls, have already been renamed. The school looks to areas such as Waterloo, Lyme and Paideia as signposts.

“This does not change history,” the presentation concludes. “Our winning seasons, records, plaques, etc. remain.”

The school district plans to keep the red/black school colors. The phrase “GF Nation” is expected to continue to be used.

The town of Glens Falls is located on Mohawk, Mohican, Abenaquis, and Haudenosaunee lands, according to native-land.ca.