What to do if your festive season ISN'T the 'most wonderful time of the year'

It’s the “most wonderful time of the year,” there are “parties to host, marshmallows to toast, and songs to sing in the snow” — or at least that’s how the popular Christmas carol sells it.

But for some, the festive season isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and is instead filled with anxiety, social exhaustion and money problems – while others see it as a stark reminder of loss, separation or grief.

Fortunately, a psychologist has told us how you can find some comfort during the winter period and feel more grounded and confident.

Here, Dr. Carmen Harra, American author of Committed: Finding love and loyalty through the seven archetypes, says FEMAIL how do you thrive during the holidays…

Expert Dr. Carmen Harra has revealed how to handle the holidays if you find the holidays difficult

1. DO SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR YOURSELF

Dr. Carmen said: ‘This is not only a season to give to others, but also to yourself! Do one thing each day leading up to Christmas that will make you happy.

2. DO NOT VISIT DECEMBER 25 AS A DEADLINE “Enjoy the process,” Dr. Carmen urged. “Some people count down to Christmas Day like it’s Armageddon. “Learn to view December 25 as a holiday, not a deadline; we sometimes forget that the time leading up to Christmas should be a journey of self-reflection, acceptance, and forgiveness. Despite annoying side effects like increased traffic and expectations, your perception is ultimately what makes Christmas easier to handle mentally. “Take it one day at a time and plan your days around what you want to do. “Choosing to focus on making the most of each day leading up to Christmas will shift your mindset from fear to inspiration.” Instead, she explained how you might even consider skipping a year. She said, “If you find that the added stress and activities of the holidays are starting to seriously hamper your well-being, take a year off.” Politely say no to participating in various festivities with friends and family and plan something special for yourself instead. ‘This way you can book a trip to the Caribbean with your partner or a friend (or even alone!) to get away from the holiday crowds and enjoy the moment with concentration. “If your loved ones don’t approve of this plan, kindly remind them that this is what you think is best for you. Just say you’re taking a year off and focus on your mental health instead. “For most people, Christmas is not the ideal holiday for which it is intended. “But there are steps we can take to make this time less demanding and more joyful so we can rediscover the true meaning of the season.”

‘Whether it’s a day at the spa, a small gift for yourself, a good workout session or watching your favorite movies, every day has an activity that makes you smile.

“Buy a calendar and write “today I will _” on any day leading up to Christmas. Fill in the blank with an action that brings you joy and excitement.

“Try to treat yourself with more patience and gentleness. Showing yourself such virtues will not only make the holidays easier to bear, they will make you an overall better, wiser person.”

3. GO AT YOUR OWN PACE AND LEAVE EVENTS EARLY

“Much of the discomfort associated with Christmas comes from feeling compelled to attend social gatherings and family gatherings,” the psychologist explains.

“You may not always look forward to such events, especially if you suffer from social anxiety or if your family is dysfunctional.

“The best way to find a happy medium between feeling comfortable and keeping your commitments is to set realistic boundaries for yourself: Put on your best face and come to the meeting, but apologize after a hour or two.

“Don’t feel guilty if you leave early or only stay for half the party — you should be proud of yourself for making the effort to go in the first place.”

Chances are, once you get to the party, the anxiety will subside and you’ll feel relaxed and able to enjoy yourself.

“This should reduce your nervousness about future events, but you should still set healthy boundaries for yourself around this time of year and take things at your own pace.”

4. SPEND TIME WITH PEOPLE WHO RAISING YOU

“Being around people who make you feel good can improve your mood and extend your lifespan. This is because being in good company can rearrange your brain chemistry and teach you to adopt a more positive attitude,” said Dr. Carmen.

Laughter is essential, but it must be shared with those you love. Get together with people who share your mindset and lift your spirits.

“We can learn so much from each other by sharing the lessons life has taught us. Plato believed that the ultimate truth can be reached through dialogue, and you will be amazed at the truths you can discover just by listening to the experiences of others.’

5. COAT STRESS WITH SIMPLE EXERCISES

Dr. Carmen said: ‘As chaotic as this time of year gets, you have to remember that stress does serious damage to the body and mind. The effects of stress include autoimmune diseases and digestive problems.

6. PREPARE YOUR GOALS FOR NEXT YEAR ‘The holidays are an excellent time to build motivation and formulate an action plan for your wishes and dreams,’ explains the expert. “Take a piece of paper (don’t use your phone) and write down by hand the things you most want to come true in a year. ‘Try to come up with concrete actions you can take to realize these ambitions. “Also ask yourself if these goals serve your higher self, not just your ego, and if they’re helpful in the long run. “There’s no better gift you can give yourself for Christmas than setting your goals in motion for your future.”

“Take away unnecessary complications and bring peace back into your life, for no one but yourself.

“There are simple yet powerful inner harmony exercises when you feel anxious or overwhelmed, such as taking a short break from the source of your pressure, whether that be a person or your environment.

Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths for a few minutes. Retreat to a safe place in your mind, such as a pleasant memory or a visualization that relaxes you.

“Start your day with powerful affirmations such as, “Today I am calm, I am at peace, and I am in control,” which quell stress and help you practice emotional discipline.”

7. DON’T LET NEGATIVE EMOTIONS REMAIN

“One of the most important factors in getting through Christmas successfully is learning to both control and let go of your emotions,” the psychologist stressed.

“Certain memories may make this a gloomy time of year for you, but hoarding emotions inside you will only make you feel worse.

“Let your feelings come in, think about them and if they are negative in nature, let them come out.

“For example, allow yourself to cry, but time your sessions. You can tell yourself that you’re going to take a half-hour walk to explore your feelings, but when your walk is over, so should your tears.

“Or you can write in your journal and transfer your plethora of emotions onto the paper, then let go of the heavy feelings as soon as you close the book.

“On the other hand, I encourage you to give in to contentment, even over the smallest things, and to recognize the infinite reasons you have for being happy right now.”

8. AVOID RUINING RELATIONSHIPS WITH OTHERS

The psychologist explained, “Finding healthy ways to reduce stress during the holidays includes maintaining good relationships with those around you.

9. PERFORM ACTS OF KINDNESS “Doing acts of kindness, especially around this time of year, activates feel-good hormones in your brain and increases feelings of self-reward; Dr. Carmen revealed. “You can improve your state of mind and get through a difficult situation by shifting your focus from “me” to “we.” “Allowing yourself to connect with others and offer help in small but important ways can remind you that maybe your situation isn’t so bad after all. “Especially when you’re feeling down, a selfless act can put things in a bigger perspective and emphasize how much you have to be thankful for.”

“If one of your family members pushes your buttons, just apologize and go to another room. When tempers flare, take a step back and ask for some alone time instead of retaliating by yelling and accusing your loved one.

“Take an hour or a day to regroup and get back to a more stable state of mind, then have a calm and rational conversation about the disagreement.” State your intentions to solve the problem.

“Never make insults in the heat of battle or say mean things that you can’t take back or that will cause irreparable damage.

“Do your best to see it from the other person’s point of view and explain yourself in a way they can understand and relate to.

“Try not to blame those around you for things that aren’t necessarily their fault or minor mistakes that are negligible in the bigger picture.”

