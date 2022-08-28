What time rain bomb will hit Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart

Aussies waiting for the spring sun will have to wait a little longer as above average rainfall is expected from this week.

Wild weather is expected to plague Australia’s east coast this week with heavy rain forecast in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory.

In the eastern states, up to 40mm of rain is expected Monday, with showers lasting through the end of the week.

A 2,000km rain tire will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to eastern Australia on Monday and Tuesday (photo, rainfall forecast for Tuesday)

The warning comes as NSW looks set to break the record for the most rainfall in 60 years.

Sydney has collected more than six feet of rain in eight months for the first time in nearly 60 years.

With an extra 200mm, it will be the wettest period ever for the region.

With the additional rain forecast this week, Sydney will have experienced its wettest year since 1963, and the most rain this early in the year since records began in the 1800s.

Heavy rain will hit Australia’s eastern states, with thunderstorms predicted in Canberra, Adelaide and Melbourne

In 1950, the highest rainfall in Sydney was recorded at 2,194mm for the year.

As a third La Nina event threatens to strike with heavy rain and thunderstorms, Australia’s eastern states have been warned to prepare for a miserable week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Monday will be a wet day across the country as large parts of western and southern NSW, northern Victoria and southwest Queensland are likely to receive heavy rain.

A 2,000km rainstorm stretching from western Queensland to Victoria began moving east Monday morning and is set to cause heavy rainfall across the states until Tuesday.

Sydneysiders have experienced the wettest year since the 1960s with more than 2,000mm of falls in just eight months

Victoria’s rain started in the northwest part of the state Monday morning, but is forecast to spread this afternoon and cover most of the state.

Melbourne is expected to see thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday with daily precipitation totals of 15mm.

The storms will be accompanied by damaging and destructive winds.

Heavy rain in NSW was concentrated in the west of the state Monday morning, but will slowly move eastwards during the day.

However, the system is predicted to ease as it crosses over with NSW’s south coast expected to see only light rain.

Oncoming heavy rain is expected to break Sydney’s previous total rainfall record set in 1963

Sydney will remain cloudy through Wednesday before showers continue for the rest of the week.

Canberra will also be fed into the system with thunderstorms expected through Tuesday and cloudy weather for the rest of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings in the country’s capital are expected to be cold and foggy.

Weatherzone.com.au meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said a cold front will hit NSW from Friday.

“The cold front will bring a southern change that will bring temperatures down over the weekend,” she said.

“The change brings even more showers.”

A 2,000km rain tire will bring heavy rain to western Queensland before moving east towards the coast

Heavy but patchy rain hit western Queensland on Monday morning, while a separate storm system hit the tropical northern cities of Cairns and Cooktown.

Cooktown registered the heaviest rainfall in Australia on Monday morning with

Severe weather will continue to focus on the state’s outback before moving east on Tuesday as rain on the north coast covers most of Queensland’s peak.

Showers are expected to move over Brisbane on Tuesday before the rain mostly clears from the state on Wednesday.

However, light showers are expected in Brisbane until next week.

Residents of Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide have been warned to prepare for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday

Eastern South Australia is expected to see the end of the 2,000km rain band with thunderstorms expected in Adelaide on Monday and Tuesday.

The Northern Territory will also see some rain with light showers predicted in the state’s northeast on Monday and the center on Tuesday.

Darwin residents will avoid most of the rain with Monday and Tuesday being sunny.

As the rain band moves eastward, storms will move across Tasmania, causing light to moderate showers across the state.

Hobart is expected to get showers on Tuesday, which will ease on Wednesday before raining through the end of the week.

Rain will move east across southern WA from Friday, giving Perth residents a wet weekend

Australia has been warned to brace for more wet weather as the La Nina system brings heavy rainfall. Image: Bureau of Meteorology

Heavy rain will also fall in southern WA on Friday and hang out all weekend.

Until then, Perth will remain mostly sunny, with showers for the weekend.

On Friday, the BOM warned that wet weather could lead to flooding throughout the spring.

dr. Lynette Bettio, senior climatologist from Bureau of Meteorology, said: ‘Where soils and catchments are wet and stream flows are high, further rainfall this spring will increase the risk of flooding for eastern Australia.’

“In Northern Australia, the first rains of the wet season are likely to fall earlier than usual for much of Queensland and the Northern Territory.”

October marks the start of Northern Australia’s wet season.

The BOM warned that there is a 70 percent chance of another La Nina weather event this summer.

In a La Nina year, the average rainfall between December and March is 20 percent higher than in normal years.

Since 1900, Australia has experienced 19 La Nina weather events, 12 of which caused flooding in eastern states.