What time do Coldplay 2023 tickets go on sale tomorrow? When are the UK tour dates?

They are impressing fans around the world with their spectacular Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

And after six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, Coldplay has announced more European dates for the summer of 2023, with tickets going on sale on Thursday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

The award-winning band will return to the UK next summer after announcing additional dates in Manchester and Cardiff, much to the delight of eager fans.

The yellow hitmakers will perform at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday 31 May and Thursday 1 June. Before heading to the Welsh Capital’s Principality Stadium on Tuesday, June 6 – with full details available at coldplay.com/tour.

The new tour dates were teased in the band’s new video from Humankind featuring a string of Easter eggs hidden in the footage.

The video for the song, from their number one album Music Of The Spheres, also hinted that more dates could be announced for Southeast Asia and North America.

Since Coldplay began their tour in Costa Rica in March, more than four million tickets have been sold for performances in Latin America, North America and Europe.

The tour has also been praised for its groundbreaking series of sustainability initiatives, including a show powered by 100% renewable energy at nearly all venues.

Featuring electric bikes, wind turbines and kinetic dance floors – allowing fans to help power the show.

Coldplay also pledged to cut tour emissions by 50 percent and plant one tree for every ticket sold.

It comes after the band completed six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, with lead singer Chris Martin putting on energetic performances every night.

He was seen jumping across the stage singing the band’s hits and going to a black piano to perform.

Chris was joined onstage by guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

During one of their Wembley shows last week, Chris interrupted a hit to ask fans to stop filming on their phones.

While singing Sky Full of Stars during the Music of the Spheres tour at Wembley, the frontman, 45, suddenly stopped singing to the amazement of fans.

Then he said abruptly, “Wait a minute, wait a minute. I think we can make this better, hold on.

“I’ll go through this quickly because we want to get all the numbers in before they close the thing.

“So let’s try that one more time, but please, if we could only have one number without cell phones, no cameras, no devices, nothing, just human power, human power.”

The polite request caused fans to applaud his dedication to the show.

One TikTok user took advantage of the request, writing the moment: “Without a doubt, the highlight of the evening came shortly after this video ended.”

Chris added: “I won’t do the whole talk because it takes ages, but the basics of it are let’s get together as one group of people and see how high you can jump, how loud you can yell and no phones, no cameras.

‘After this song you can film everything. But for this one song let’s just be people together, me, you, my brother, my sister and let’s try one more time.