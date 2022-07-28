What the surprise deal means for climate

Mr Manchin said he had received a commitment from his fellow Democrats that they would approve a separate measure in the coming weeks to tackle the process of licensing energy infrastructure, potentially including gas pipelines.

The bill would also require new lease sales for oil drilling on federal lands and waters, including in the Gulf of Mexico, which environmental groups are opposing.

Both would prolong the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

What’s not in it?

The $369 billion energy expenditure in this bill is smaller than the $555 billion that was in the Build Back Better package, which the House of Representatives passed in November. The new deal also doesn’t support social programs Democrats had advocated, such as a civilian climate corps, Lisa explained.

Nor does it include a proposal that Democrats had championed in the past to reward electric utilities that ramp up low-carbon energy and penalize those that don’t.

How does it matter?

The United States is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in history. It was the only country to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord, albeit briefly. Under the Trump administration, it has rolled back a slew of environmental regulations that would have curtailed emissions.

The Biden administration rejoined the global accord, pledging to cut U.S. emissions by at least 50 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. This package, according to independent research, wouldn’t go quite there — but in the neighbourhood. It would cut emissions by 40 percent by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.