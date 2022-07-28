What the surprise deal means for climate
It could be a game changer.
Months of negotiations between Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday led to an agreement to make major investments to take fossil fuels out of the national energy system and nearly meet the promises the United States made under the Paris climate accord. .
If passed, it would be the largest renewable energy investment in United States history.
Felt a bit of whiplash? That is why we bring you this special edition of the newsletter.
The agreement comes two weeks after Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, rejected a similar package, fearing it would exacerbate inflation. Those concerns have apparently disappeared. The latest package is called the Inflation Act.
Manchin’s support is essential as Republicans in the evenly divided Senate are against it. Each.
What does it mean?
The climate centerpiece is $369 billion in investment for climate and energy programs. That’s four times bigger than the U.S. government’s last climate investment in 2009. That package resulted in the cost of wind and solar power falling, and climate advocates said they expected this proposed infusion to significantly lower wind turbine production costs. , solar panels and batteries for electric vehicles.
The bill aims to push the switch away from the use of oil, gas and coal, which cause global warming when burned.
As my colleagues Lisa Friedman and Brad Plumer wrote, the bill would use tax incentives to promote low-emission energy industries for the next decade. Companies would receive financial incentives to, for example, keep closed nuclear power plants open. Car buyers would get tax credits to buy electric vehicles. Discounts would be available for those who make their homes more energy efficient or install electric heat pumps or electric water heaters.
The bill would also penalize oil and gas companies that fail to reduce their methane emissions and reward those that do. Methane is a fast-acting greenhouse gas and methane reduction is seen as the fastest way to slow the increase in emissions.
What about fossil fuel development?
The bill does not exclude new developments in the field of fossil fuels. Otherwise, it most likely would not have received the support of Mr. Manchin, who has received more money from the fossil fuel sector than any other senator.
Mr Manchin said he had received a commitment from his fellow Democrats that they would approve a separate measure in the coming weeks to tackle the process of licensing energy infrastructure, potentially including gas pipelines.
The bill would also require new lease sales for oil drilling on federal lands and waters, including in the Gulf of Mexico, which environmental groups are opposing.
Both would prolong the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.
What’s not in it?
The $369 billion energy expenditure in this bill is smaller than the $555 billion that was in the Build Back Better package, which the House of Representatives passed in November. The new deal also doesn’t support social programs Democrats had advocated, such as a civilian climate corps, Lisa explained.
Nor does it include a proposal that Democrats had championed in the past to reward electric utilities that ramp up low-carbon energy and penalize those that don’t.
How does it matter?
The United States is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in history. It was the only country to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord, albeit briefly. Under the Trump administration, it has rolled back a slew of environmental regulations that would have curtailed emissions.
The Biden administration rejoined the global accord, pledging to cut U.S. emissions by at least 50 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. This package, according to independent research, wouldn’t go quite there — but in the neighbourhood. It would cut emissions by 40 percent by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.
“That keeps us in the fight against the climate”, Jesse Jenkinssaid a professor at Princeton University School of Engineering on Twitter.
Britain and the European Union, historically two major emitters, have passed their own climate laws, requiring greater austerity by 2030. Australia’s newly elected government has proposed a climate bill this week. China, which currently produces the bulk of the world’s emissions, has only said it will reach its emissions by 2030 and then reduce it.
Fulfilling these commitments will have a huge impact on the countries whose emissions continue to grow and grow much faster in the coming years: major emerging economies such as India, Brazil and South Africa.
Essential news from The Times
Preservation with chainsaws: With Yosemite’s trees perpetually threatened by wildfires, many experts say it’s time to cut and burn protectively. A lawsuit stands in the way.
West Virginia punishes banks: Officials forbid some financial institutions from doing business with the state. They say it’s because the banks don’t support coal.
A website about heat: Concerned about the increasing severity of heat waves, the US government created a new site to help Americans stay safe in blistering conditions.
Record profit at Shell: The energy giant is thriving on rising oil and gas prices and a tight market for refined products.
Improvement of economic data: We know that climate change is a drag on the economy, but it is difficult to track the effects in real time. Economists are working on ways to do it better.
A warning in Britain: In an unusually early energy forecast, regulators told customers to expect tight power supplies this winter.
An ecologist who appealed to the imagination: James Lovelock, who shaped our understanding of man-made pollutants and their effect on climate, has passed away. He was 103.
Before You Go: The Barbados Rebellion
Caribbean countries are caught between crushing debt and a climate crisis caused by rich countries. Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the first woman to lead Barbados, fights for a fairer system.
Thank you for reading. Due to this special edition, Climate Forward will not appear on Friday. We’ll be back on Tuesday.
Manuela Andreoni, Claire O’Neill and Douglas Alteen contributed to Climate Forward.
Reach us at climateforward@nytimes.com. We read every message and answer many!