What the Phillies lineup will look like with Trea Turner in it

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 21: Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (C) speaks with Alec Bohm #28 (C-L) and Bryson Stott #5 (C-R) of the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park on May 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies will be even more formidable in 2023 after signing Trea Turner to a massive deal on Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies, two wins away from the franchise’s first World Series title in 14 years, had to watch in silence as the Houston Astros celebrated on the field at Minute Maid Park. Exactly one month later, not resting on the fact they got so close, the Phillies added a piece that will dramatically change how their lineup looks in 2023 and beyond.

The Phillies signed free agent shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract on Monday, a deal first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The move reunites Turner with his former Nationals teammates Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper and ensures that the Phillies, having already proven they’re good enough to get to the Fall Classic, will be even more formidable in the coming years.

How Trea Turner fits into Phillies lineup

The lineup the Phillies used to get to the World Series last season had one serious flaw: there was no bona fide leadoff hitter. Schwarber was thrust into the role and responded by leading the National League with 46 home runs. He hit 38 homers while batting leadoff, but 26 of them came with no one on base. Among 22 leadoff hitters with at least 300 plate appearances in 2022, Schwarber ranked 17th in on-base percentage.

Turner moved around from batting leadoff to hitting second and third in a deep Dodgers lineup last season. But his skillset, particularly his speed and ability to get on base, make him a perfect candidate to slide into the top of the Phillies lineup. In the last four seasons, Turner is batting .313 with a .364 on-base percentage when leading off. He ranks fifth among all qualified leadoff hitters since 2019 in OPS and is first in batting average. He’s also stolen at least 27 bases in a season three times over that span.

In the World Series, Phillies manager Rob Thomson put Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, and Harper at the top of his lineup. The Phillies’ top of the order featured two low-contact, high-strikeout power hitters. If they couldn’t get on base, then the impact of Harper, batting cleanup, would be negated. Harper came to bat with more than one runner on just eight times during the entire 2022 postseason, including just three times in the World Series.

Trea Turner’s arrival will lead to more opportunities for Bryce Harper

Harper will enjoy reuniting with his former teammate, something he alluded to last season. “I think Trea Turner is one of the most underrated players in the game. He’s one of those guys that just goes under the radar. He’s one of the best shortstops in the game. I’m excited to see where he goes next year,” Harper told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale in June.

Turner batting first, with Schwarber and Hoskins moving down in the lineup, would allow Harper to come to the plate more often with runners on once he returns from Tommy John surgery. The bottom of the Phillies lineup then would feature Nick Castellanos and one of Schwarber or Hoskins. It also gives the Phillies an infield featuring Alec Bohm at third, Turner at shortstop, Hoskins at first, and Bryson Stott, who hit .275 in the second half of his rookie season, moving to second.

Thomson is entering his first full season as Phillies manager in 2023, having already taken the club to the brink of a championship. He’ll do it with plenty of toys to play with as the Phillies, already proven World Series contenders, just got even better.