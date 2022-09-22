What next, Strictly? BBC invites RMT baron Mick Lynch to appear on Have I Got News For You tomorrow

RMT union baron Mick Lynch to appear on the BBC Have I Got News For You tomorrow night, just one day after he ordered a strike that would “effectively shut down the rail network” next month.

The RMT Secretary General will join the panel of the BBC comedy quiz show, along with comedian Roisin Conaty and actor Richard Ayoade who guest host the episode.

Mr Lynch has been dubbed a ‘media star’ for his many candid interviews on TV and radio, in which he has championed numerous strikes that have paralyzed Britain’s railways and caused widespread disruption to millions of people.

His appearance on Have I Got News For You comes just one day after the RMT announced that 40,000 Network Rail employees and 15 train operators will be organizing a strike on October 8.

The new date – marking the third rail strike now scheduled for October – was set on Thursday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Rail strikes have already been planned by Aslef union members from 12 train companies on October 1 and 5, threatening another travel chaos for passengers.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said today it was encouraging that new Transport Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan had met the union.

“We welcome this more positive approach by the government to work with us as a first step towards finding a suitable settlement,” he said.

“However, as no new offer has been submitted, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but employers and the government need to understand that our industrial campaign will go on for as long as it takes.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: ‘We received a report of another strike by the RMT on Saturday, October 8, just a week after another strike it has coordinated with train drivers in Aslef.

“This latest strike will again be a major nuisance to passengers and we will ask people to travel alone if absolutely necessary due to the reduced service that will apply.

‘The full timetable for all upcoming strike days will be published in due course.’

In addition to Network Rail, the 15 participating train companies are: Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast , West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express).

The staged strikes come on a major sports weekend, with a number of Premier League games on October 8, including Man City v Southampton, Bournemouth v Leicester City and Chelsea v Wolverhampton.

The strike is another blow to train passengers, who prepared for more travel woes next month after drivers in the Aslef union agreed to walk away from 12 train operators on October 1 and 5.

Phased strikes will affect travel to and from the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, which will take place between October 2 and 5.

Runners hoping to make it to London for the London Marathon on October 2 will also be affected by the strikes as routes to and around the city will be affected.

RMT members employed by contractors cleaning Avanti West Coast trains will walk away for 24 hours Friday in a separate dispute over wages.

A planned driver’s strike on September 15 and 17 was called off as a mark of respect after the Queen’s death.

The RMT Union secretary general, Mr Lynch, said the railway workers’ strike has been “suspended” during the official mourning period as it joins “the entire nation to pay its respects”.

He added: “We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

The move comes after a summer of discontent as thousands of workers in the rail, telecom, legal and postal sectors staged strikes amid disputes over pay and working conditions.

Criminal defense attorneys have gone on indefinite strike over a dispute over legal aid fees, while postal workers have also staged strikes with another 48-hour strike slated for later this month.