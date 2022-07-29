What some of the NRL’s biggest stars can rake in for a single sponsored Instagram post
What some of the NRL’s biggest stars can pull in for a single sponsored Instagram post — and it’s great money for a few minutes of work
- Instagram has become big business for people with large groups of followers
- That includes NRL players who can earn the top dollar for sponsored posts
- The top earners have been revealed and the amount they can earn is huge
- There are also plenty of rising stars rocketing the Insta-famous ranks
The question of which NRL player is the most tradable has been answered, with some of the best State of Origin players earning huge amounts of money on the social media platform.
While having a large following is one factor that can make a lot of money, there are other factors that contribute to how much brands are willing to pay NRL for sponsored posts.
Ponga of the Maroons takes a selfie with fans after game three of the State of Origin Series
HypeAuditor has cracked the numbers to make the top 10 NRL players on Instagram and how much they can command from sponsored posts.
Kalyn Ponga, the Queensland and Newcastle fullback, tops the list with 367,000 followers, but Queensland profiles have a lower engagement rate than New South Wales profiles.
Cleary takes selfies with fans at a New South Wales Blues media opportunity at Oakes Oval during the 2022 State of Origin series
That means Nathan Cleary, who has 277,000 followers, has the most earning potential and can command up to $6,000 per sponsored post, compared to Ponga’s asking price of $5,400.
Penrith players dominate the top 10, with Brian To’o (third), Jarome Luai (fourth) and Stephen Crichton (ninth) all joining Cleary in the most influential list.
|Player
|Followers
|Engagement rate
|Estimated cost per sponsored post
|Kalyn Ponga
|367k
|7.8
|$5,400
|Nathan Cleary
|277k
|14.4
|$6,000
|Brian To’o
|270k
|16
|$4,500
|Jarome Luai
|204k
|11
|$4,200
|Valentine Holmes
|179k
|4.5
|$1,900
|Cameron Munster
|172k
|3.9
|$2,700
|James Tedesco
|170k
|3.9
|$4,500
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|116k
|5.7
|$2,700
|Stephen Crichton
|108k
|15.7
|$3,600
|Cameron Murray
|102k
|9.6
|$2,850
Those numbers could change in the very near future, however, with some players shooting up the list and earning massive new followers.
State of origin representation is a big step towards Insta fame and players from Queensland (average 1300 new followers per day) and players from New South Wales (2500 new followers per day) are fully enjoying new success on the platform.
Brisbane Broncos and Queensland forward Patrick Carrigan is the fastest rising on the list, with a 38 per cent growth in followers since earning the Wally Lewis Medal this year as the best player for Queensland in the State of Origin series.
New South Wales center Matt Burton has also seen a surge in growth with a 29 percent rise in the turnout of his followers.
“Many of the State of Origin players already have lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like My Muscle Chef, ASICS Australia and Tradie,” said HypeAuditor CEO and co-founder Alexander Frolov.
Incumbent Sydney, New South Wales and Australian fullback James Tedesco has more than 170,000 followers on Instagram and can fetch about $4,500 per sponsored post
“With such impressive engagement rates across the board, brands can rest assured that they are partnering with influencers with quality followers, rather than bots and fake accounts.
“Understanding these audiences can be the key to helping brands get a good return on their influencer marketing investment.”
“As the NRL season progresses, these players will no doubt continue to grow in popularity as we move into the finals campaign.”