What snub? Michael Clarke is all smiles with his girlfriend Arabella Sherborne as he brushes off not being invited to former best friend Anthony Bell’s celebrity Noosa wedding

Michael Clarke seemed to be in good spirits on Thursday as he stepped out in Sydney with his girlfriend Arabella Sherborne.

The cricket legend flashed a big smile despite missing out on an invite to the Noosa nuptials of his former best friend Anthony Bell and former cricket WAG Annika Martyn.

Proving he has ignored the apparent snub, Michael, 43, was smiling as he walked hand in hand with Arabella, 32, as they enjoyed the sunny Sydney weather.

The couple, whose romance first came to light in June, looked as in love as ever and couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the stroll.

Michael was dressed to be comfortable for the outing and cut a sporty figure in a plain black t-shirt and baggy Nike shorts.

She finished her sportswear look with a pair of Nike Air Max 90 Obsidian sneakers and black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, glamorous real estate guru Arabella showed off her incredible figure in a tight white T-shirt and black sports leggings.

She stayed comfortable in a pair of On Running Cloudmonster low-top sneakers, which retail for $270.

Letting her brunette locks flow freely over her shoulders, Arabella completed her look with a pair of dark cat-eye sunglasses.

The couple seemed to be having a good time together, smiling as they walked hand in hand towards what appeared to be a shopping complex.

Errands done, the couple later returned to the parking lot, where Michael stopped to shake hands and chat with an unidentified man, possibly a fan.

The cricketer chatted happily while Arabella waited patiently by the car with the passenger door open.

The new couple has kept things relatively low-key and have mostly stayed away from each other’s social media pages.

However, they officially launched their relationship online in September when Michael took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo with Arabella.

Meanwhile, glamorous real estate guru Arabella showed off her incredible figure in a tight white T-shirt and sporty black leggings.

In the black and white image, the couple playfully posed sitting next to each other while enjoying a meal at a luxurious restaurant.

Michael shamelessly hid his face behind his glass of champagne and sported dark sunglasses, while Arabella winked and pouted for the camera.

Michael’s latest outing with his new girlfriend Arabella also comes just days after he was noticeably absent from his former best friend Anthony’s wedding over the weekend.

While Michael was apparently excluded from the event, his personal assistant Sasha Armstrong was present and was seen rubbing shoulders with Michael’s ex-girlfriend Jade Yarbrough in snaps shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Michael spent the wedding day quietly celebrating his daughter Kelsey’s birthday on Sunday. He shares his daughter with his ex-wife Kyly Clarke.

However, there’s no mystery surrounding why she wasn’t there, as her friendship with boyfriend Anthony became strained after an incident that occurred almost two years ago.

The big celebrity breakup began in January 2023 when retired Australian cricket captain Michael was filmed having a heated exchange with his then-girlfriend Jade outside a restaurant in Noosa.

In the footage, filmed by a bystander, Jade tearfully accuses Michael of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend, fashion designer Pip Edwards, behind her back.

Michael’s outing with his Arabella comes just days after he was noticeably absent from his former best friend Anthony’s wedding over the weekend (both pictured in 2014).

The celebrity split began in January 2023 when Michael was filmed having a heated exchange with his then-girlfriend Jade Yarbrough (both pictured in 2022) in Noosa.

Michael protested his innocence and swore on his daughter’s life that he never did it, while Today host Karl Stefanovic, Jade’s brother-in-law and Michael’s friend, tried to stop the dispute.

The incident appeared to have cost Michael his friendship with both Karl and Anthony, who was also his business partner, as he has not been seen socializing in their circles in recent years.

The split between Clarke and Bell became public in March, when Michael signed with another management company.

Around the same time, he also sold his share of the $15 million superyacht Ghost, which the couple had co-owned since 2022.

Months later, Anthony returned with a statement to the press that made it clear that the end of their business relationship was directly related to their personal fights.

“The events of 2023 have taken a toll on my friendship and Michael, which has naturally made it impossible to pursue a business relationship,” the money man said. “We wish Michael all the best in his future.”

Despite the breakdown of his friendship with Michael, Anthony clearly still gets along very well with the sportsman’s ex-girlfriend, Jade, who was seen at his wedding.

Anthony and Annika were married on Saturday in Sunshine Coast Yandina Station – A working cattle ranch converted into a luxury estate set on 14 acres of rural property, with panoramic views of Mount Coolum.

After saying “I do,” Annika and Anthony entertained their guests at a reception held at the venue’s historic Dairy Barn.

On Sunday, they invited a glittering guest list of Australian sports and showbiz royalty to a joyous after-party at their beachfront mansion.