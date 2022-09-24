What REALLY happened before the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris

The chaos experienced by fans at the Champions League final in Paris last May was sparked by a technological meltdown combined with faulty pre-match announcements and negligent crowd control, The Mail on Sunday can reveal following a three-month investigation.

Technology failure, identified by several fan witnesses and raised as a major concern by fans’ groups meeting with UEFA’s independent review yesterday in Liverpool, sparked much of the chaos but was exacerbated by the crowd control failure which sent 37,000 Liverpool fans heading . to an entrance designed for about 10,000 to 12,000 fans.

Law firm Binghams is suing UEFA on behalf of 1,450 fans alleging negligence and UEFA’s Independent Review is due to report in November. The results contradict French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who tried to blame fans without tickets, and UEFA’s initial assessment, which blamed the late arrival of supporters.

The MoS has prepared a 12,000 word report on the chaos which we will make available online and which will be sent to Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, the chairman of the independent review, after we were contacted by a large number of Liverpool fans following our initial reporting.

The report is based on interviews with more than 40 eyewitnesses, with accompanying video footage, and the report of Le Delegue Interministeriel aux Grands Evenements Sportifs (DIGES) and the findings of the French Senate.

At the event last May, failures in ticket scanners and a technical meltdown caused abnormal queues, overcrowding and a loss of control by authorities, with aggressive stewards assuming scanning errors meant they were dealing with more counterfeits when the tickets were in fact genuine . In fact, fans with both paper and digital tickets were denied entry and have yet to receive compensation.

The problems also meant some stewards allowed hundreds of fans to crawl under turnstiles because they thought their tickets were legitimate. Although they were well-meaning in recognizing the dangerous infatuation behind them, their actions meant that the authorities lost control of how many legitimate ticket holders were in the stadium.

Emotional Liverpool fans, including a child in tears, outside the Stade de France back in May

At this time around Instead, it was announced at 20:46 local time, just 14 minutes before kick-off, and then only a 15-minute delay was announced.

The situation was then exacerbated by antiquated policing, based on decades-old prejudices, and this was exploited by local criminals, leading to indiscriminate police tear gas, which ironically added to the breakdown of law and order.

The accounts given by eyewitnesses describe an anarchic situation in which the authorities lost their nerve, gave up control and used tear gas as a standard response to try to mitigate past mistakes. The lack of control by the authorities continued after the match as criminals attacked Real Madrid and Liverpool fans.

Ironically, given that Darmanin and UEFA said a contributing factor to crowd control problems was Liverpool’s insistence on issuing paper tickets to their fans rather than digital tickets, failure to scan digital tickets was just as much of a problem and the verification process, which required Bluetooth to be activated, meant that a ticket was not activated until it was confirmed by a steward.

Several Liverpool fans tried to show the police their tickets to get into the ground quickly

But because many of these initial checks were abandoned amid the chaos, people arrived at turnstiles with tickets that wouldn’t scan. This made the stewards either hostile and aggressive or led to the necessity of allowing fans to climb over or under the turnstiles. It may also explain the false ‘counterfeit tickets’ narrative gaining currency.

Martin Kallen, chief executive of UEFA Events, UEFA’s logistical arm which runs the major finals, told the French Senate inquiry that other technological failures may have played a role in the chaos. “Several counterfeit tickets have been detected at the outer perimeter, leading stewards to believe the chemical pen was faulty,” Kallen said. This issue had actually already been flagged by security at 5:00 p.m., an hour before the gates opened, although apparently nothing was done to correct it.

The ticket scanning problems were evident at all gates and are also being reported by Real Madrid fans. It got worse in the Liverpool end due to errors in handling the crowd and not adjusting plans drawn up before a rail strike was announced.

The game was delayed for 35 minutes as scenes outside the ground disrupted proceedings

The worst problems were on Ave du President Wilson, which had become the main approach to the stadium for almost all Liverpool fans due to pre-match messaging. Due to a strike by some French train workers, mixed messages led supporters to believe that the RER B, La Plaine Stade de France station would be closed or not fully operational. It actually worked, but not at full capacity. But according to the Senate’s initial inquiry, from about 3.30pm, messages on the UEFA app and at stations told fans to use RER D and avoid RER B.

Le Monde’s investigations, with access to official transport figures, say 37,000 fans tried to access the stadium from that station, four times the usual number.

UEFA maps issued before the match made it clear that Liverpool fans arriving from Line D Stade De France station should have proceeded along Ave Francois Mitterrand, crossed Ave du President Wilson and continued east before turning left onto the Ave du Stade de France, where there was another ticket control, which fans say was staffed with more stewards than at Gate X.

But virtually all of the 37,000 fans arriving at that station turned left onto Ave du President Wilson.

Eyewitness accounts said most police were unhelpful and even hostile to Liverpool fans

Eyewitness accounts also mentioned the hostility and unhelpfulness of most police, the complete lack of information for fans outside the ground and a lack of proactive management. Even when kick-off was delayed, it was only announced to those inside the stadium.

The pre-match chaos and crime was a prelude to what was to come as Real Madrid and Liverpool fans were targeted by local gangs, highlighting the unwillingness or inability of French police to maintain control.

The Senate report said the overall organization was ‘based on an outdated vision of British fans reminiscent of the hooligans of the Eighties. Public officials were therefore almost exclusively focused on keeping order of ticketless fans outside the stadium’.

Pre-match intelligence likened the Hillsborough disaster to hooliganism and suggested Liverpool fans could invade the pitch.

The Mail on Sunday has made a number of recommendations to UEFA and is willing to engage in dialogue with the association on the understanding that they will and must learn from the mistakes.