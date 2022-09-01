What prison life will be like for Teacher’s Pet killer Chris Dawson

A one-time career criminal has explained why wife-killer Christopher Dawson will live a lonely and terrifying life behind bars, with even the 74-year-old’s exercise hour either perilous or isolating for the rest of his life.

Dawson was found guilty of murdering his first wife Lynette Dawson on Tuesday, some 40 years after she first vanished from their home on Sydney’s northern beaches – his trial hearing he killed her so he could be with their teenage babysitter.

In an insider’s account of life behind bars, former convict Russell Manser said Dawson’s high profile will make him a prime target for extortion as the former rugby league star awaits sentencing in Sydney’s Silverwater prison.

And it won’t be the fact Dawson killed his wife which will see prisoners turn against him, it’s his relationship with a teenage girl that will attract the wrong kind of attention.

‘He won’t get it easy, those sorts of conditions are going to be real tough on someone like him,’ Manser, who robbed multiple banks in the 1990s before drastically changing his ways, told Daily Mail Australia.

The true crime podcaster said every step of Dawson’s journey inside would be painful.

Dawson’s move after court to the Sydney Police Centre in Surry Hills was the first brutal step in a long line of corrections processes to come.

‘Sydney Police centre in Surry Hills is the lowest of the low, the screws (the security) can be brutal,’ Manser said.

His first night in the station on Tuesday in the ‘one-out’ cell below ground saw his pressed blue suit and lilac tie rubbed up on against a cell infamous for its horrible food, cockroaches and sometimes rats.

After his night at the notorious lockup, Dawson was taken across Sydney from Surry Hills to Silverwater in a police van, which would have ‘smelled like piss’ according to Manser and has metal interior walls with fastening points for handcuffs.

Screening at Silverwater Correctional Complex is ‘rigorous’, Manser said.

‘He’ll be strip searched, he’ll have to get fully naked, lift his b**ls, spread his a***-cheeks.

‘It’ll be humiliating for him, he’d never have experienced that.’

Dawson then would have undergone a psychological test and have his prison greens tossed at him – a tracksuit and green t-shirt ’10 sizes too big’, Manser said.

The former teacher was also in custody four years ago at the vast Silverwater correctional complex’s Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre, but only spent three weeks there before being released on bail.

He had been charged for his wife’s murder in 2018, but this time – after being convicted of killing her and admitting to having a relationship with a former student – his stay will be different.

Death threats have already flooded in for Dawson with extra attention on his presence in the jail.

‘Darcy’, the Silverwater reception unit Dawson will be thrown into, has a formidable reputation which Manser said rivals that of prisons in third-world countries like Indonesia.

There, health staff will assess whether he is a suicide or self-harm risk, and evaluate the needs of any ongoing physical health problems.

During the 10-week murder trial which culminated in Dawson’s conviction, and in other legal proceedings, he has complained of a fractured hip and of a possible brain injury from his years of playing football.

This will be the most treacherous step for Dawson, according to the hardened ex-con.

Even though Dawson is likely headed straight for protection, due to the high profile of his case and the nature of his crimes, it might not be enough to save him from other inmates.

He’ll be in ‘Darcy’ until he’s classified and allocated a unit at a different prison.

If Dawson does end up in a protected intake unit at Silverwater, Manser believes even other protected prisoners might beat him ‘to make a name for themselves’ in exercise time, or as they hand him his dinner.

‘Not all protected prisoners are paedophiles, some can’t fight, or have huge drug debts, and they’ll all want the notoriety,’ he said.

‘There’ll also be trusted blokes called “sweepers” who hand out the food (to inmates even in protected areas) but one of them might be told (by regular inmates) to just square up the ledger.

‘They also might not, he’ll have to see if he gets lucky.’

Dawson will be a special target, but not simply for murdering his wife, covering up the killing and leaving her family haunted by the mystery for 40 years.

WHO IS EX-CRIMINAL RUSSELL MANSER? One-time career criminal Russell Manser has spent years in the Australian prison system. A difficult teen turned serial bank robber, his early memories from prison are plagued by violence and abuse he was subjected to in incarceration. His criminal beginnings were as subdued as car-jacking and drug abuse at 15. But they would go on to include numerous bank robberies, and the theft of luxury vehicles. Troubling experiences including being thrown in a prison wing with convicted pedophiles at a young age, as gaurds told the sex-offenders to ‘have fun’ followed his early stints in correctional centres. Behind bars he risked his neck to contribute to a Royal Commission into sexual abuse, with many other inmates beginning to think he was tattling to the police whenever he used the prison phones. After a gruelling 23-year stretch in prison, Manser decided he wouldn’t rob another bank, or boost a single car – instead beginning a business guiding trauma survivors. especially those who had suffered in prison. He has also since started podcast ‘The Stick Up’ discussing true crime, prison, abuse, and survivorship.

Instead, prisoners’ sense of justice means Dawson is a wanted man for the relationship he struck up with his 16-year-old babysitter and school pupil, JC.

‘It’s all about the fact he was with one of his students,’ Manser said.

‘He might be a killer but they won’t give a f***, it’s the relationship with the young girl that’ll get him in trouble.

‘Domestic violence in prison, yeah, they look down on it but you won’t get a hard time for that – but paedophilia? That could get you killed.’

Dawson has already received death threats in his few short days behind bars since he was found guilty on Tuesday, as was revealed at his bail hearing on Thursday.

Even if no one is game enough to follow through, according to Manser a few certainties await Dawson – extortion, stand over men, and relentless bullying.

‘Some people might look at him as a good extortion target, because people will see that he’s got money, owns a house… that sort of stuff,’ Manser said.

‘He’ll be treated the same as a 25-year-old, he’ll get no exemptions for his age and I dare say he could be a possible target for bullies, stand over men.’

Manser believes it’s likely Dawson will receive a maximum security classification and be carted to one of the forbidding lockups in Lithgow, Goulburn, or Kempsey.

He said Dawson will end up in protective custody, known as the ‘bone yard’ at whatever prison he ends up in.

‘They’ll have him in non-association, he can’t exercise with anyone, (will have to make) phone calls alone, eat alone.’

That, Manser said, is how the murderer will likely live out the rest of his days – in an icy solitude.

‘That’s gonna be the hard part. He’ll be alone a lot.’

If Dawson is hit with limited movement restrictions, he won’t get to see much sunshine.

It is difficult to get protected inmates much time in the yard because every other inmate in the prison has to be locked away for them to safely do so.

Manser believes Dawson will die in prison, either in a hospital facility like that of Long Bay Gaol or at the hands of other inmates.

With Dawson’s age and likely sentence length, death in prison could be more a matter of if than when.

Dawson will be sentenced on November 11, with even a 15-year sentence meaning he’ll most probably die in prison as the murderer is now close to 75 years of age.