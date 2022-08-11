What Paul Green did just before his death – and how his wife made the discovery that shocked the NRL

Paul Green’s movements in the days leading up to his tragic death on Thursday came to light when his heartbroken wife Amanda found him unconscious in their Brisbane home.

The legendary Cronulla player and Cowboys and Queensland coach is believed to have committed suicide at about 10am, with Queensland police saying the circumstances of his death were “not suspicious”.

Those closest to Green — including his closest friends, family and even his wife — had no idea he was about to make such a tragic decision, the statement said. courier post.

Amanda Green returned home from a Pilates session just after 10 a.m. Thursday and found her husband unresponsive, according to the report.

The premiership winner could not be revived by paramedics.

“He was pronounced dead by emergency services a short time later,” a police spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia. “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the coroner.’

Green’s wife Amanda (pictured together) made the shattering discovery at their Brisbane home around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Their son Jed (pictured with his parents and sister Emerson) celebrated his ninth birthday just 24 hours before his father’s death

The past 24 hours have been a happy occasion for the Green family, according to Laurence Lancini, former North Queensland Cowboys chairman, who hired Green to coach the squad in 2014.

“I just feel totally devastated, I believe it was his son Jed’s birthday yesterday,” he explained.

Green’s only boy turned nine on Wednesday and the family threw him a party.

On Monday, Green called his good buddy Lancini for a chat and gave no indication of his extremely troubled state of mind.

“I had only spoken to Paul three days ago and he said we should have a beer,” Lancini said.

Former chairman of the North Queensland Cowboys Laurence Lancini (pictured) – who recruited Green to coach the club in 2014 – said his good mate told him to get a beer when they spoke on Monday

Supercoach Wayne Bennett (pictured) met with Green last week about making an assistant coach with the Dolphins when they enter the NRL next year

According to the report, Green called his manager George Mimis – who also has some of the NRL’s biggest stars on his books – at 4:30 p.m. the day before he died and discussed his son’s birthday.

Mimis had recently asked Green if he wanted to return to coaching after he retired from the Cowboys in 2020 and lost the 2021 State of Origin series in his only year at the helm of the Queensland team.

He said his mate wanted to return to work at the NRL – and he was taking steps to make that happen.

Green had met with legendary coach Wayne Bennett last week and seemed like a good bet to work as his assistant with the Dolphins when they become the NRL’s newest team next year.

He had also been named as a top contender to replace struggling coaches this year with the Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers.

Green was in Sydney this past weekend for a reunion for the Cronulla Sharks, the team where he played as halfback from 1994 to 1998, led them to the 1997 Super League grand final and won the 1995 Rothmans Medal as the best player in Australia.

The most incredible moment of a great career: Green celebrates with the Cowboys after winning the 2015 Grand Final. His manager George Mimis – who spoke to him the afternoon before his death – said he wanted to return to the NRL

The club legend joined dozens of iconic Sharks stars for a lap of honor around the team’s home ground for their match against arch-rivals St George Illawarra for Old Boys Day Saturday night – appearing in good spirits during a short interview.

“It’s great to be back,” Green said to Sharks ground announcer Dane Wheeler.

“It’s a great night, great crowd and the weather is good for Shark Park so let’s hope the footy is great.

“I’ve had a lot of good memories and it’s great to catch up with all the old guys today, there’s been a lot of laughs and it’s been really well done by the club.”

Green attended a Cronulla Sharks reunion in Sydney last weekend and appeared to be in good spirits as he did a lap of honor around the club’s home ground (pictured)

Green went on to play for the Cowboys, Roosters and Eels in a first-class career that lasted 10 years and ended in 2004, netting 162 games with 37 tries to his name.

The small half played seven State of Origin games for Queensland from 1998 to 2001 and played two games for the Australian Super League team in 1997.

His stellar coaching career began with the Cowboys in 2014 and the following year he led the club to their only premiership, a thrilling 17-16 win over the Brisbane Broncos in extra time.

Many good judges believe it was an even better achievement than winning the competition two seasons earlier without making it to the 2017 grand finale of 2017 superstars Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott.

Green coached Queensland’s State of Origin team for one series in 2021. When he resigned from that job last September, it seemed certain that he would resume his days as NRL coach.

In addition to those still playing in North Queensland, he has coached several players who started their careers in Townsville or played for the Maroons last year.

If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 131 114 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636.