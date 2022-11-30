‘What part of Africa?’ Buckingham Palace household member steps down after racist comments to guest

Loading
“Of course I was not there, but there is no place for racism in our society,” said the spokesperson.
“The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the individual resigned with immediate effect.”
The incident is the latest in which the royal family has been embroiled in accusations of racism, after Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made allegations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
Meghan said in the interview that before their son Archie was born, an unnamed relative had asked how dark his skin might be.
The allegation clearly stung the monarchy, which promised such issues would be treated very seriously, and led William, Harry’s older brother, to remark days later: “We’re not a racist family at all.”
The exchange with Fulani had taken place during a “Violence against women and girls” reception at the palace, which included the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, the Belgian Queen Mathilde and the Jordanian Queen Rania.
In her account on Twitter, Fulani said about 10 minutes after she arrived, an aide approached her and moved her hair to see her name badge.
After Fulani was asked a number of times what part of Africa she was from, she replied, “I was born here and I’m British.”
The assistant replied: “No, but where are you from, where are your people from?”
Last year, a senior royal source said Buckingham Palace had not done enough on diversity, although it has tried to increase the number of ethnic minority staff.
“We have contacted Ngozi Fulani on this matter and invite her to personally discuss all elements of her experience if she wishes,” the palace spokesman said.
“All household members are reminded of the diversity and inclusion policies they must uphold at all times.”
AP, Reuters
