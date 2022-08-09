What part of a space rock survives all the way to the ground?

Meteorites from the back of asteroid 2008 TC3 as Jenniskens found them on the ground in the Nubian desert of Sudan. Credit: P. Jenniskens/SETI Institute/NASA Ames Research Center



When a small asteroid enters Earth’s atmosphere from space, its surface is brutally heated, causing melting and fragmentation. Therefore, it’s a bit of a mystery why the rocks on the surface survive as meteorites on the ground. That mystery is solved in new study of asteroid 2008 TC’s fiery entry 3 published online today in Meteoritics and Planetary Science.

“Most of our meteorites fall off grapefruit-sized rocks into small cars,” said lead author and meteor astronomer Peter Jenniskens of the SETI Institute and NASA Ames Research Center. “Rocks this large don’t spin fast enough to disperse the heat during the short meteor phase, and we now have evidence that the back survives down to the ground.”

In 2008, a 6-meter asteroid called 2008 TC 3 was detected in space and tracked for more than 20 hours before hitting Earth’s atmosphere, creating a bright meteor that disintegrated over Sudan’s Nubian desert. The breakup spread a shower of meteorites over an area of ​​7 x 30 km. Jenniskens worked with Professor Muawia Shaddad of the University of Khartoum and his students to recover these meteorites.

“In a series of special search campaigns, our students found more than 600 meteorites, some the size of a fist, but most no larger than a miniature,” Shaddad said. “We recorded the location for each meteorite.”

When conducting grid surveys perpendicular to the asteroid path, the researchers were surprised to find that the larger fist-sized meteorites were more scattered than the smaller meteorites. Together with NASA’s Asteroid Threat Assessment Project (ATAP) at the NASA Ames Research Center, they decided to investigate.

“As the asteroid approached Earth, its brightness flickered from spinning and tumbling,” said theoretical astronomer Darrel Robertson of ATAP. “Therefore asteroid 2008 is TC 3 is unique in that we know the shape and orientation of the asteroid as it entered Earth’s atmosphere.”

Robertson created a hydrodynamic model of the 2008 TC . entry 3 in the Earth’s atmosphere that showed how the asteroid is melting and disintegrating. The observed heights of meteor brightness and dust clouds were used to calibrate the height of the phenomena recognized in the model.

“Due to the high speed coming in, we found that the asteroid hit a near-vacuum wake in the atmosphere,” Robertson says. “The first fragments came from the sides of the asteroid and tended to get into that wake, where they mixed and fell to the ground at low relative velocities.”

As they fell to the ground, the smallest meteorites were quickly stopped by friction with the atmosphere, causing them to fall close to the breaking point, while larger meteorites were harder to stop and fell further down. As a result, most of the recovered meteorites were found along a narrow swath of 1 km wide in the asteroid’s path.

“The asteroid melted more and more at the front until the remaining part at the back and bottom of the asteroid reached a point where it suddenly collapsed and broke into many pieces,” Robertson said. “The bottom-back that survived for so long was because of the asteroid’s shape.”

A computer simulation of the melting and eventual breakup of asteroid 2008 TC3 as it entered Earth’s atmosphere. Credit: D. Robertson, NASA Ames Research Center



No longer trapped by the shock of the asteroid itself, the shocks of the individual pieces now repelled them, sending the latter fragments flying out at a much higher relative speed.

“The largest meteorites from 2008 TC 3 were more widely distributed than the small ones, meaning they came from this latest collapse,” says Jenniskens. “Based on where they were found, we concluded that these pieces remained relatively large to the ground.”

The location of the large meteorites on the ground still reflects their location in the posterior and lower part of the original asteroid.

“This asteroid was a mixed bag of rocks,” said study co-author Cyrena Goodrich of the Lunar and Planetary Institute (USRA). Goodrich led a team of meteorites that determined the meteorite type of each recovered fragment in the large mass region.

The researchers found that the different types of meteorites were scattered randomly on the ground, and therefore also randomly in the original asteroid.

“That’s consistent with the fact that other meteorites of this type, albeit on a much smaller scale, also contain random mixtures,” Goodrich said.

These results may also help in understanding other meteorite falls. Asteroids are exposed to cosmic rays while in space, creating a low level of radioactivity and closer to the surface.

“Of that radioactivity, we often find that the meteorites didn’t come from the better-shielded interior,” Jenniskens said. “We now know that they came from the surface at the back of the asteroid.”

More information:

Peter Jenniskens et al, Bolide fragmentation: which parts of asteroid 2008 TC 3 survived Earth?, Meteoritics and Planetary Science (2022). Peter Jenniskens et al, Bolide fragmentation: which parts of asteroid 2008 TC 3 survived Earth?,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/maps.13892

Provided by SETI Institute





