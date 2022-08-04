What not to say on a date: Louanne Ward reveals the five-word sentence that’s a MASSIVE red flag

A leading dating expert and matchmaker has revealed that in one sentence, singles need to stop saying if they want to find their perfect match.

Louanne Ward, from Perth, Western Australia, shared a video online explaining why both men and women should avoid saying, “I have no expectations.”

She said this statement is “a bit of a lie” and an “orange flag” when dating.

“These little statements people make, and how they are perceived, may be different from what you actually mean,” she said in the video.

Scroll down for video

Louanne Ward, from Perth, Western Australia, (pictured) shared a video online explaining why singles shouldn’t tell others they have ‘no expectations’

“These little statements people make, and how they are perceived, may be different from what you actually mean,” Ms Ward said in a video on Facebook.

On Facebook, Ms Ward wondered if it’s possible for someone to date without any expectations, and if there’s a “hidden meaning” that could be an “orange flag.”

“These little lies aren’t huge red flags, but they are definitely orange flags and can give you insight into where your date stands emotionally and whether they’re wasting your time,” she said.

Especially in online dating, singles usually have the bare minimum expectation that their date will look like their photos, be who they say they are, and arrive on the first date on time.

‘If you hear this, it probably means, ‘I’ve been rejected so many times’ [and] I have no hope that this will work,” she said.

“You’re probably dealing with someone who is quite a jaded date and who is never much fun to hang out with.”

She also warned that your date may have no intentions of wanting a relationship.

In the comments, other singles had conflicting opinions about Ms Ward’s advice.

‘We date to connect with someone! For me, that’s an expectation, otherwise you might be labeled a player,” one man wrote.

But Mrs Ward replied, “Half the joy of meeting someone new is the expectation that it might work!”

Another person said, “Depends on what stage you’re dating at. First meeting I think it would be unrealistic to expect more than having fun and being interested in getting to know each other.’

Ms Ward said: ‘I totally agree and the expectation to have fun, be treated with respect and enjoy new opportunities keeps expectations positive and realistic.’

Especially in online dating, singles usually have the bare minimum expectation that their date will look like their photos, be who they say they are and arrive on the first date on time (stock image)

Earlier this month, in another video, Ms Ward revealed the most common five words single women should stop pursuing if they want to pursue a relationship.

“Every time you say, ‘I don’t need a man,’ you’re bringing out exactly what you’re withdrawing,” she said.

Ms Ward said that when most men hear these words, they “automatically start to lose interest.”

Poll Is the expression ‘I don’t need a man’ a turn-off? Yes, it’s a red flag 630 votes

No, it shows independence 285 votes

The statement is usually common among women who are independent, confident, and successful.

‘It’s true, you don’t need a man; You make your own money, you can support yourself, you have your own life, you are happy,” Ms Ward said in the video.

“You may not need a man, but you really need all the things a man can give you — the affection, the support, the love, the laughter, the sex, the caring.”

Ms Ward called the statement “ridiculous to say” because there is “no shame” in needing a man to meet your needs.

“You may not need a man, but you really need all the things a man can give you — the affection, the support, the love, the laughter, the sex, the caring,” said Ms. Ward.

“You really need him for all the things he can give you,” she said.

“Start being brave enough to say, ‘Actually, I need a man for all the things I can’t give myself.’

“There’s no shame in having a need, it’s quite different from being needy.”

The video received a lot of attention online and many agreed with Ms Ward’s advice.

‘Very well said,’ wrote one person, another added: ‘Yes, that goes for the opposite sex too. We all need the same things.’

“You actually need masculine energy from a man too,” added a third.

‘UNSEXY’ MISTAKES WOMEN MAKE 1. Put on make-up for an hour before Sunday breakfast 2. Say ‘I don’t need a man’ 3. Too much eagerness to text too often 4. Being hypersensitive and crying as a strategy 5. Saying ‘You could be an ax murderer or a rapist, for all I know’