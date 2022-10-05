What is a mullet house? See inside the Elwood home that has a heritage-style front and modern rear

Upstairs, the master bedroom occupies the entire floor and has a balcony, walk-through closet and ensuite

A stunning Federation-style home appears unassuming from the outside, but hides inside an ultra-modern addition with an epic master suite, opulent bathroom, a marble kitchen and a resort-inspired backyard.

The property, called Opawa, is located in Melbourne’s coastal suburb of Elwood, eight kilometers from the city centre, and is a perfect example of the ‘mullet house’ trend popular with Australian renovators.

Stepping through the incredible pad is like a journey through time as the modest front of the home embraces its heritage while the rear features a contrasting modern design.

Upstairs, the entire top floor is dedicated to a stunning master bedroom with balcony, vaulted ceilings, a ‘floating’ bedroom, walk-in closet, study and ensuite that runs almost the entire length of the house.

What is a mullet house? It’s home, it’s old school in the front, and a party in the back. A mullet house is a real estate term that buyers may hear used to affectionately describe a property that blends the best of both worlds. To meet the definition, the rear extension must be ultra-modern, in complementary contrast to the traditional, much older facade. Mult houses flourished during COVID-19, as homeowners took the opportunity to add modern space to properties that, due to foreclosures, were suddenly revealed to be too small or not functioning. Source: Domain

Original stained glass windows and highly ornate ceilings preserve the home’s 122-year-old roots, housing three bedrooms and a sophisticated lounge with a cozy bay window or reading nook.

Upstairs, the entire top floor is dedicated to the master bedroom, which stretches almost the entire length of the house.

It features a breakfast balcony, vaulted ceilings, a ‘floating’ bedroom where the bed is in the middle of the room, a walk-in closet, study and an adjoining private bathroom separated by glass walls.

Down a long hallway from the entrance, the home opens into an expansive dining and living room that is filled with natural light and flows out to the backyard.

The sleek marble kitchen, paired with crisp white walls and a light wood floor throughout, creates a soothing color palette, while bright furniture and vibrant artwork pop out and offer occasional pops of color.

Off the dining area is an elegant bathroom with a free-standing bathtub under a large window that looks out over green garden beds and the sparkling pool.

Nicely manicured gardens line the spacious backyard, which has a heated pool and spa as well as a six-person sauna.

Down a long hallway from the entryway, the grand home opens into an expansive dining and living room that is filled with natural light and flows out to the backyard.

Opawa recently hit the market for $4.4million-$4.8million and has the potential to break a property record for the street if it sells for the highest price.

Elwood street Opawa made headlines when Offspring actress Asher Keddie and her husband Vincent Fantauzzo sold their home across the road for $2.715 million back in 2020.

The current record is held by a four-bedroom house 15 doors down that fetched $4.525 million earlier this year, while the area’s media sale price is just over $2.4 million.