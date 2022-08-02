What market optimism misses | Financial Times

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

Mixed stories of markets

Nobody knows what the hell is going on. Or at the very least, market participants demonstrate extraordinarily high levels of intelligence by simultaneously holding two opposing ideas in their heads. Let’s say it’s the latter.

This observation, from Adam Cole, a currency analyst at RBC, is astonishing and pretty much sums up the point. The chart tells you that, yes, investors think the Fed will continue to push interest rates from here on (see the blue line), but also that it will start hacking them again very soon after (the black line):

This is weird, “completely unprecedented,” in fact, in Cole’s words. He adds:

Markets have never discounted a significant Fed easing within two years, while the Fed was still in the midst of a hiking cycle.

So you don’t imagine it. We are really swimming through powerful cross currents at the moment. The dominant theme is the switch from doom/despair to cautious optimism in a fairly short time, which makes sense given the apparent confidence that the Fed will raise until it hurts.

For now, cautious optimism is winning. Global equities in developed markets were up nearly 8 percent in July, partly due to some resilient gains from tech mega-stocks that still have a (dangerously?) excessive influence on the direction of the broad market.

For this to make sense, several contradictory things must be true at the same time. Recessions (correct) must fine, actuallybecause of all the easier monetary policy they imply, and/or peak fears are over, and/or markets have already priced in sticky inflation and a hard landing.

Perhaps, like UBS Wealth Management, people have gone through the numbers and thought that waiting is for the faint of heart. From UBS Wealth chief investor Mark Haefele’s note on Friday (my highlights):

Today, after a derating of 26 percent in the past 12 months, the S&P 500 is trading at a lagging price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.3x, a level that has been consistent since 1960 with annual returns in a healthy 7-9 percent range over the next decade . . . The idea that waiting can be riskier than investing right away is also evident from the historical data. Since 1960, a strategy that waited for a 10 percent correction before buying the S&P 500 and then selling it at a new all-time high would have outperformed a buy-and-hold strategy by 80x (yes, eighty). Over the same period, a strategy of investing immediately after a 20 percent decline would have yielded an average annual return of 15.6 percent. Staying in cash for a year after a 20 percent drop comes at a significant opportunity cost.

Sure, but there is a real danger in contemplating all this. As Luca Paolini of Pictet Asset Management points out:

Keep it simple. Stocks and bonds are recovering mainly because 1H2022 was the worst ever in terms of real returns. Worse than 1932!

Rather, his chart here of how a theoretical 50/50 portfolio of U.S. stocks and government bonds would have performed for nearly a century hammers on that point:

Whatever the cause, this rally could very quickly eat its own tail. Brighter markets mean easier financial conditions – the opposite of what the Fed wants to see, especially after successive 75 basis point rate hikes. All of this just gives the Fed a chance to hit the brakes even harder.

Readers with short investment horizons may still be tempted to see how much longer this has to go, and good luck to you. Investors with longer game plans are generally less likely to try to be a hero. A few days before the supposedly moderate pivot of the last Fed, I asked Sonja Laud, chief investment officer at LGIM, if the stock markets had capitulated yet, if it was time to be brave and jump in.

“There’s no rush for me,” she said. “Some of the big goal posts are shifting. We have never really appreciated the value of globalization [that we saw] after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union. . . Just-in-time supply chains have been a huge benefit to consumers worldwide and to the profitability of businesses around the world.”

Now globalization is not completely dead, but it is fraying and reshaping profitability and inflation dynamics. “We are saying goodbye to the American-led post-World War II order that we all took for granted,” she said. “It’s history in the making.”

Seen through that lens, it seems premature to announce that this difficult period in the markets is over. The process of figuring out how supply chains and inflation are coping with the erratic geopolitics won’t be a quick one, and false dawn will take investors by surprise. All the clichés are true: stay humble, stay nimble.

The growing bet is that the Bank of England will hike rates by 50 bps this week, as BoE Governor Andrew Bailey previously hinted. Doing 25 bp is so pre-coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone hates Europe. “Investors take a fresh positive look at Europe” is a staple of financial journalism. I know because I have written or edited these stories myself several times. But right now Europe is really having a hard time sustaining a fan club. Goldman Sachs said Friday it thinks the Euro Stoxx 600 will fall another 10 percent this year. “We think the general market is too complacent about the weak growth and the risks associated with Russia’s gas supply and Italian politics, which are on the downside,” wrote Sharon Bell and colleagues at the bank.

Unlike any other major stock index, the FTSE 100 is now positive for the year. The first person to tell me this is the Truss effect will receive the hardest looks.

If you haven’t already, read thison the Russian economy. It’s not pretty. Top line, again with my highlight:

a common story has emerged that the unity of the world in rising against Russia has somehow degenerated into a “war of economic exhaustion taking its toll on the west” given its alleged “resilience ” and even “prosperity” of the Russian economy. This is just not true.

If you can bear it, see the countless ways the crypto-industrial complex is ridding people of their money and “Meet the ‘psychic’ cryptovoyants who sell bitcoin information to thousands”. (Sieved, with a heroic definition of ‘info’ added.)

