What makes Bass Strait so ‘gnarly’ to race in?

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size Will Oxley expected the 1998 Sydney to Hobart yacht race to be tough. The experienced sailor, who had completed the race many times before, had seen the forecasts for high winds on the southbound voyage. But when he and his crew were beset by 40-foot waves and 50-mph winds on their trip to Tasmania, Oxley knew something wasn’t right. Then another wave came. “We got hit by a pretty decent breaking wave, rolled upside down and stayed there,” he said in 2006, recalling the race’s worst ever year in which six people died, 55 others were rescued by helicopters and 60 yachts were forced into retirement to go. . “We had eight people in [the hull of the boat] with water up to our knees to discuss what the next plan would be,” he said. “Somewhere between three and five minutes later, another monster wave hit the keel and the boat righted itself, but the mast was broken.” Oxley and his crew had just felt the full force of Bass Strait, a body of water with raging waves, high winds and an unpredictable nature that has occupied the hearts and minds of sailors for years. Competitors in the annual Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race regularly say that Bass Strait is the toughest part of the entire race, now entering its 77th year. After the 1998 race, the organizers made changes to the safety regulations, including a more detailed mandatory safety briefing. More than 100 yachts, from small two-person boats to 30-metre “super maxis”, will compete this year from Sydney to Constitution Dock in Hobart – via Bass Strait. So, what makes this stretch of water so tumultuous?

A wave rips towards super maxi Labana in the Sydney to Hobart 2021. Credit:Dallas Kilponen What is Bass Strait? The Bass Strait (or just Bass Strait, as many people call it) stretches 250 kilometers from west to east and 200 kilometers from north to south at its narrowest point, separating Victoria and Tasmania. It may look like any other stretch of ocean – big, blue and mostly empty – but hidden just below the surface is another world of mountains and canyons, lakes and cliffs. And they all affect what happens on the surface. Bass Strait was not once a body of water. For much of the world’s ancient history, Tasmania and mainland Australia were connected by a long stretch of land called the Bassian Plain. Indigenous Australians crossed into Tasmania tens of thousands of years ago through the Bassian Plain. But about 18,000 years ago, during the end of the last global ice age, the melting of ice sheets around the world resulted in flooding of the lowest parts of the plain. In this map, sand dunes under Bass Strait reveal evidence of the Bassian Plain. Credit:Geosciences Australia Scott Nichol, the director of national seafloor mapping at Geoscience Australia, has spent years exploring what lies beneath the surface of Bass Strait. “You can see evidence of old sand dunes that should have been on the coast, but are now 50 or 60 meters under water,” he says.

For a few thousand years, the sea was 60 meters below its current level. “There was plenty of time for sand dunes to form on the coast, and in some cases they’re even preserved,” says Nichol. In other words, what were once dune-lined coastal areas are now all under water. The result? Bass Strait is shallow. It has an average depth of only 60 meters, which poses risks for less experienced sailors who are used to navigating deep ocean waters. Arthur Lane, a Sydney to Hobart veteran who heads the race’s organizing committee, says the shallows mean “a bit of a twist in the stomach”. But the main thing to note about the depth of the strait is at the edge… What makes Bass Strait treacherous? There are two things you should know about this body of water. The first is that the geomorphology of Bass Strait – the shape of the sea floor – changes rapidly over a very short area. There is no better example of this than on the eastern edge of the strait, right where the Sydney-to-Hobart adventurers pass: the Bass Canyon. The Bass Canyon – the largest submarine canyon in Australian waters – plunges to a depth of 3.5 kilometers, but within “a very short distance,” says Nichol, the sea floor rises to just 120 meters below sea level. You can see the drop-off in the image below.

The second thing to know is that this is where the East Australian Current ends. (The East Australian Current is the one from the movie Finding Nemo.) As this heat map below from CSIRO shows, it’s moving massive amounts of warm water from the Coral Sea south along the coast. And after flowing for hundreds of miles, it suddenly seems to stop moving south. The East Australian Current hits the Bass Strait. Credit:CSIRO It doesn’t take a geoscientist to imagine what could happen here, when tons and tons of water, sometimes traveling at 3 feet per second, collide with miles of walls: lots of movement – or, in technical parlance, impulse – where deep water is forced against the walls of the canyon and meets the surface. “You have waves colliding with your current,” says Nichol, “and that’s where you form very steep, very dangerous waves. And that creates the danger for yachts.” “In terms of treacherous water, it has to be up there with the most treacherous in the world.” Sydney to Hobart veteran Peter Langman That’s why Peter Langman, who will lead one of the smallest boats to Hobart, gets nervous when he thinks about it. “I’ve seen it pretty spicy,” he says. He has noticed that as the water gets shallower, “the waves tend to be quite high”. “It can be extremely rough. In terms of treacherous water, it has to be up there with the most treacherous in the world.

Nichol from Geoscience Australia is quick to add that this is not a constant; it’s actually “the worst case scenario” with less chance of summer upwelling – but the East Australian Current is always there. Then there are local tides, which generally flow from west to east in the strait. “Bass Strait is relatively narrow,” says Nichol. “So the tides have to squeeze through Bass Strait every day, back and forth — and that can be in a different direction than all the other currents rushing around.” Even this map, of the shortest possible route, shows the race passing along the eastern edge of Bass Strait (yes, that part with the big drop-off). Any more potential curveballs in Bass Strait? It’s not just what goes on underwater that makes it difficult to cross Bass Strait. Simon Louis, from the Bureau of Meteorology in Tasmania, says cold fronts could split around southeastern Australia and become westerly and southerly winds that later meet around Bass Strait. “Sometimes you have the westerly and southerly winds in and around Bass Strait interacting in ways that are really hard to predict,” he says. “The timing and interaction of those winds can vary greatly depending on the nature of the front.”