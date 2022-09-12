What Makes Australian Art So Rich

Australian art has strong roots and a rich history. While it has its own unique traits, it also draws from its foreign links to create something unique. The artists who came before us inspired us, and continue to influence us today with their passions for life and creating; which ultimately lead to the creation of Australian art. Immerse yourself in this story by taking some time to look at the major pieces of Australian art that have become popular throughout history, whether this be paintings or sculptures, you will feel the history within them.

Dreamtime myths provide inspiration for much Australian art.

Indigenous Australians have firm ideas on a time in their past that they refer to as "the Dreamtime." They think that it was at this period that the world was first created. The majority of the visual artwork that has been produced in contemporary Australia can be traced back to these ideas as its primary source of inspiration. The Dreamtime tales have been passed down orally from one generation to the next from the beginning of time, which is estimated to be at least 50,000 years ago.

In Australia, we use icons instead of letters.

Because they do not have a written language, the indigenous people of Australia are forced to depend on traditional icons (symbols) and the information contained in artwork in order to transmit information and keep their culture alive. This piece of artwork is integrated into orally transmitted traditions like music and dance, as well as the telling of stories. The origins of aboriginal art are often to be found in a completely different visual language, despite the fact that it is simple to see parallels between aboriginal art and a Western art movement.

Artwork from Australia is utilized as a teaching tool for future generations.

Paintings are often used by the people of Australia for a number of purposes, and the iconography (symbols) included within the artwork may be interpreted in a variety of different ways depending on the audience. As a result, the story may be told to children in one manner, and to adults who have been introduced in a completely other and more complex manner.

Museums and galleries often include works by Australian artists.

The indigenous Australian culture is the world's oldest surviving civilization; it is intricate and focuses on long-term survival in a harsh climate. It teaches not just the skills and information necessary for survival, but also spiritual teachings, wisdom, and cultural behavior. Because of this, Aboriginal Art is significant in the art world and in anthropology. Recent works of art are just as deserving of a spot in a museum as older works. Among the many reasons for its exceptional significance is this.

In Australia, you may find a wide variety of distinct indigenous communities.

It’s nothing new that Australia has such a diverse population. Before Europeans arrived, there were a great number of linguistic and cultural traditions in existence. Examining the AIATSIS map can enlighten you regarding the indigenous people of Australia. It should not come as a surprise that Aboriginal Australian art now reflects the vast array of languages, cultures, and locations that exist across the continent of Australia.

When did Aboriginal artwork first become popular?

A only 50 years ago, Australians first started creating works of art on canvas and board: The paintings we see today on canvas originated as scratched or drawn designs on rock walls, as body paint, or as ritual goods, and most crucially, as drawings in sand or dirt that were performed in sync with the music or tale. While the Aboriginal men were recounting tales to others, Geoffrey Bardon, a school teacher working with Australian children in Papunya, saw that they were drawing symbols in the sand. It was because of his encouragement that the Aboriginal people started recording their histories on board and painting. Since then, art from Australia has been heralded as the most innovative and exciting kind of modern art to emerge in the 20th century.