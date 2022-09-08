One of the things about this job is that everyone in your life – from friends to relatives to distant acquaintances and strangers on the Internet – asks you questions about laptops all the time. A common one I hear is also one of the harder answers, “What makes a good laptop?”

Unfortunately, my dear questioner, that answer – as is the case with so many answers in life – is subjective. Sometimes I hate a laptop that my fellow reviewers love, and vice versa. (I’m always right, of course. Don’t listen to them.)

But this question prompted me to step back and do a little introspection (as one does). What distinguishes a laptop that I love from a laptop that good?

First, it’s much easier to imagine what makes a laptop not good. An hour of battery life? Not good. One USB-C port, and that’s it? Not good. Does it take 12 minutes to boot? Not good. Cost $8,000? Probably not good unless it comes with a free car or something. And that just comes out of my head – I could rattle these all day long.

But the question what? is good is much harder, I think, because so many devices target very different audiences and usage scenarios. Seven hours of battery life may be a requirement for a good ultraportable, but not for a good gaming rig. A discrete GPU is probably required for a good gaming laptop, but certainly not for a business convertible.

There are a lot of features (specific ports, screen resolutions and refresh rates, keyboard feel, bezel size) that people will reasonably disagree about as to their value. But I to do guess there are some things a general purpose laptop (like anything remotely resembling a MacBook Air) should have in order to be “good”. I’ll be hesitant to recommend an ultrabook that doesn’t meet these requirements, and other reviewers should too. If you’re looking for a general purpose laptop, make sure you buy one that meets these criteria, regardless of any other preferences you may have.

A screen of at least 1920 x 1080. There are still high-profile models with lower resolutions than these being sold, and in today’s market those models are no good. (And I’m sour at 1080p on screens that are 16 inches or larger — you can actually see the pixels on that.)

Now if you’re shopping for a specific purpose, not all of these items will apply and there may be other elements to look for. Here are some other usage scenarios.

What makes a good laptop for college? Portability. A good student-oriented laptop should weigh, give or take under three and a half pounds. Backpack space is the most important real estate in school, and you’re going to be carrying this thing with you a lot.

In the end, it doesn’t really matter whether a laptop is ‘good’, but whether a laptop works well for you. Personally, I’ve certainly enjoyed using a laptop here and there that doesn’t meet all of these criteria. What we like is what we like, and gadgets are no exception.

Still, I believe it’s valuable for us reviewers to keep strict definitions like this in mind when deciding what to recommend. Our friends, family members and random Twitter lawyers don’t have the context for these products that we do.

I’ve heard too many horror stories from friends who were convinced to pay $600 for Celeron machines on the Best Buy floor, who bought their kids a 1366 x 768 machine they couldn’t read on, or who ordered a flimsy plastic chassis. that only lasted a year because it was the cheapest they saw on Amazon. It’s important that companies make affordable machines, but it’s also important that those machines can deliver on the promise that a 2022 laptop makes. Some parts of this business are subjective, but others are not – and keeping that in mind is a service to everyone.