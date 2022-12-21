What MailOnline readers really think about ambulance strikes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Thousands of paramedics, control room workers and technicians chose to strike today in an ongoing wage dispute.

NHS leaders have dramatically warned they cannot protect all patients during today’s unprecedented action.

So, with lives potentially in danger, do 999 workers have the right to strike?

MailOnline readers were asked today to give their opinion on today’s walkouts in a new poll. Here are 20 of their top-rated responses…

No. They knew the role, the pay and the conditions before joining – just like all other striking sectors. Life is tough for most people, but for some, any amount is not enough. BritCit, Midlands, United Kingdom

We are all struggling right now and for the NHS to ask for 19%… is very greedy. They had a 4% pay rise last year when most of us didn’t and when they start their careers they know what they are getting into… MitchE, Southend, UK

Survey Do YOU ​​agree with the strike of paramedics? YES 7168 votes

NO 18704 votes

UNDECIDED 519 votes

Everyone is affected by the rising cost of living. Greatwall, Folkestone, United Kingdom

It took 26 hours to appear before my father. Awful. 60 Old Cynic, Londinium, United Kingdom

I am sick of unions holding this country to ransom as people go through the worst times of their own lives. CrossroadsDemonGirl, PapaLegbas New Orleans, United Kingdom

… We need to better manage and control costs so that we can pay better. iije, Norwich, United Kingdom

Controversial perhaps, but still my option. It’s time for this government to take a stand, say no, no, no. Start firing these people who think it’s ok to strike, it’s not ok. Football Fan1066, London, United Kingdom

MUST BE ILLEGAL! Steven1963, Barnsley, United Kingdom

Graphical representation: the average response times for category 1, 2, 3 and 4 calls to ambulance services across England (left), and the average response time for each call (red) compared to the target response time (blue) for all services (right )

When there is inflation, everyone wants more money to ensure that their own income is not affected. This is normal human behavior. But this is also what further fuels inflation and can lead to economic catastrophe. Yes, there is a recession and there is inflation, and EVERYONE will have a little less for a short while – the sooner we understand that, the sooner we will get out of recession and inflation. KeepCalmAndCarryOn, London, United Kingdom

I believe ALL frontline responders, ie fire, health and police, should NOT strike… These are safety issues that should never be compromised or ransomed. frightened citizen, Wirral, United Kingdom

Sick of listening to them and the nurses the average salary for a nurse is 33,000 they say they have to visit food banks to survive if that is the case as the average UK salary is 27,000 why don’t the food banks treat more than half of the population!! Bandbigalow, Scotland, United Kingdom

As a nurse in my early years, I feel that caring for the sick and disabled is a profession for a certain type of person. It is not a job for anyone and does not depend on salary. We earned pocket money, but I would never leave the patients to fend for themselves. These nurses standing outside screaming are a disgrace to the profession. If they don’t like the job and depend on wages, they can leave and find another job. Northern lady, York, United Kingdom

The NHS is NOT underfunded, but management is wasting money in a monumental way. Youth 1956, Preston, United Kingdom

No, they shouldn’t be on strike, the problem with the NHS is that it’s not designed for the number of people using it. There has been far too much immigration and health tourism. Sukl, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Graphical representation: the average time it takes ambulance services across England to pick up 999 calls

No. Emergency services must be banned from strikes. It’s disgusting. I don’t know anyone who supports them, despite what the media say. Good goolie, uk, uk

I thought that people who went into the profession of nurse, doctor and paramedic etc. did it because they are caring people. Will they be caring when someone dies. If it’s all about the money, don’t look for anything else. I know we all work to live, but asking for a 19% raise is just overkill. Hobgoblin52, Roseville, United Kingdom

I would rather my tax money go straight to the nurses than have it wasted by incompetent management optimist82, Manchester, UK

If someone has a salary between 25,000 and 39,000, they must be mismanaging their finances if they have to use food banks. Allie WR, North Norfolk coast, UK

essential services were not allowed to strike, they knew the terms when they took the job. Stars1, London, United Kingdom

I know a paramedic. He was voluntarily discharged () then went back to work part-time and made a fortune, probably as a temp. They bragged about it and what mugs they were NHS. Proudly Elizabethan, The Tent, Cocos Islands

In other related news…

Blame game erupts after 999 strike: Ambulances begin queuing outside A&E as Health minister and union boss clash over who will be to blame as patients die as paramedics join biggest NHS strike ever today

UK ambulance strikes LIVE: Emergency rooms queue up as paramedics join NHS strike today and Health Secretary Steve Barclay slams union boss

RMT Baron Mick Lynch ‘holds secret talks’ with Network Rail chiefs as poll shows militant unions lose support for crippling strikes