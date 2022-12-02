What lucky premium bond owners won the biggest holdings this month?

Christmas comes early for two more Premium Bond millionaires: but which lucky people have won big this month with the smallest holdings?

Two more lucky Premium Bonds holders became millionaires just in time for Christmas.

This month’s winners included the first-ever jackpot winner from the Scottish Highlands to take down the £1 million prize. They had collected £54,000 in Premium Bonds and the winning bond was purchased in September 2020.

The other winner, from Wandsworth in London, has a total of £29,042 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in August 2009.

Christmas comes early: with over 4.9 million prizes up for grabs this month, worth nearly £219 million, some Premium Bond holders will be celebrating

While the two millionaires will make headlines, there were also a number of lucky winners who managed to pull off a big win against all odds.

A Suffolk individual claimed the £100,000 prize with just £600 worth of Premium Bonds to his name.

That’s a whopping 16,567 percent return on their investment.

A Premium Bondholder from Surrey and another from Dorset won £25,000 while each holding only £100 worth of Bonds. That is a return on investment of 24,900 percent.

Other notable winners included a Manchester individual who won £10,000 from a property worth just £50 purchased in 1977.

The popular National Savings and Investments product allows savers to save up to £50,000 in the accounts, with over 22 million people – one in three of the UK population – holding these accounts.

10 of the luckiest Premium Bond holders this month Price value win Bond Holding value Place Purchase date of winning bond £100,000 136XZ651642 £600 Suffolk February 2008 £25,000 129LK286508 £1,000 Bristol, city of July 2007 £50,000 517BL200634 £9,025 Devon October 2022 £25,000 291GP203207 £100 Surrey December 2016 £25,000 39VZ655065 £100 Dorset May 1996 £100,000 130GE465236 £5,020 Dorset August 2007 £10,000 12PN048094 £50 Manchester July 1977 £5,000 70VB013628 £100 Northeast Scotland March 2000 £5,000 396TY234848 £275 East Riding of Yorkshire June 2020 £10,000 28TW217367 £550 Derbyshire February 1987

As of October, NS&I increased the prize money percentage from 1.4 percent to 2.2 percent, the largest increase in more than 40 years.

This meant that for those currently holding Premium Bonds, their odds of winning improved from 24,500 to 1 to 24,000 to 1.

This month, over 119 trillion bond numbers were eligible for the draw, with nearly 5 million prizes up for grabs, totaling nearly £219 million.

Compared to the September draw, the number of prizes of £5,000, £10,000, £25,000, £50,000 and £100,000 has almost doubled.

For example, there are now 18 £100,000 prizes, up from 10 in September, and 36 £50,000 prizes, up from 20.

How to check if you won

This is Money also publishes details of the top monthly prize winners, from £1 million to £1,000.

Holders of Premium Bonds can also check if they have won a prize in the November prize draw by using the nsandi.com prize checker, the official prize checker app or their Alexa device.

Clients will need their Premium Bonds holder number to use the website and their NS&I number or holder number to check through the price check app.

At the same time, they can check for unclaimed prizes owed to them.

Our tables are published on the first of each month, or the next business day if it falls on a weekend or holiday. Bounty bond winners Price Area Bond value £1,000,000 Highlands and Islands £20,000 £1,000,000 Wandsworth £5,000 £100,000 Wiltshire £2,000 £100,000 Bedfordshire £1,400 £100,000 North Yorkshire £23,600 £100,000 Gwent Valleys £10,000 £100,000 Northern Ireland £100 £100,000 knows £5,000 More December 2022 winners Check out the list of December 2022 winners

