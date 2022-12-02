What lucky premium bond owners won the biggest holdings this month?

Two more lucky Premium Bonds holders became millionaires just in time for Christmas.
This month’s winners included the first-ever jackpot winner from the Scottish Highlands to take down the £1 million prize. They had collected £54,000 in Premium Bonds and the winning bond was purchased in September 2020.
The other winner, from Wandsworth in London, has a total of £29,042 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in August 2009.
Christmas comes early: with over 4.9 million prizes up for grabs this month, worth nearly £219 million, some Premium Bond holders will be celebrating
While the two millionaires will make headlines, there were also a number of lucky winners who managed to pull off a big win against all odds.
A Suffolk individual claimed the £100,000 prize with just £600 worth of Premium Bonds to his name.
That’s a whopping 16,567 percent return on their investment.
A Premium Bondholder from Surrey and another from Dorset won £25,000 while each holding only £100 worth of Bonds. That is a return on investment of 24,900 percent.
Other notable winners included a Manchester individual who won £10,000 from a property worth just £50 purchased in 1977.
The popular National Savings and Investments product allows savers to save up to £50,000 in the accounts, with over 22 million people – one in three of the UK population – holding these accounts.
|Price value
|win Bond
|Holding value
|Place
|Purchase date of winning bond
|£100,000
|136XZ651642
|£600
|Suffolk
|February 2008
|£25,000
|129LK286508
|£1,000
|Bristol, city of
|July 2007
|£50,000
|517BL200634
|£9,025
|Devon
|October 2022
|£25,000
|291GP203207
|£100
|Surrey
|December 2016
|£25,000
|39VZ655065
|£100
|Dorset
|May 1996
|£100,000
|130GE465236
|£5,020
|Dorset
|August 2007
|£10,000
|12PN048094
|£50
|Manchester
|July 1977
|£5,000
|70VB013628
|£100
|Northeast Scotland
|March 2000
|£5,000
|396TY234848
|£275
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|June 2020
|£10,000
|28TW217367
|£550
|Derbyshire
|February 1987
As of October, NS&I increased the prize money percentage from 1.4 percent to 2.2 percent, the largest increase in more than 40 years.
This meant that for those currently holding Premium Bonds, their odds of winning improved from 24,500 to 1 to 24,000 to 1.
This month, over 119 trillion bond numbers were eligible for the draw, with nearly 5 million prizes up for grabs, totaling nearly £219 million.
Compared to the September draw, the number of prizes of £5,000, £10,000, £25,000, £50,000 and £100,000 has almost doubled.
For example, there are now 18 £100,000 prizes, up from 10 in September, and 36 £50,000 prizes, up from 20.
This is Money also publishes details of the top monthly prize winners, from £1 million to £1,000.
Holders of Premium Bonds can also check if they have won a prize in the November prize draw by using the nsandi.com prize checker, the official prize checker app or their Alexa device.
Clients will need their Premium Bonds holder number to use the website and their NS&I number or holder number to check through the price check app.
At the same time, they can check for unclaimed prizes owed to them.
Our tables are published on the first of each month, or the next business day if it falls on a weekend or holiday. More December 2022 winners
Bounty bond winners
Price
Area
Bond value
£1,000,000
Highlands and Islands
£20,000
£1,000,000
Wandsworth
£5,000
£100,000
Wiltshire
£2,000
£100,000
Bedfordshire
£1,400
£100,000
North Yorkshire
£23,600
£100,000
Gwent Valleys
£10,000
£100,000
Northern Ireland
£100
£100,000
knows
£5,000
More December 2022 winners
Prize winners of Premium Bonds will be notified when they win a prize, but sometimes people move or change their contact details without notifying NS&I – this may result in unclaimed prizes if they have chosen to redeem their prize by check. receive.
There are currently over 2.2 million unclaimed Premium Bond awards worth over £77 million.
For example, in the Scottish Highlands, there are 6,259 unclaimed prizes worth £198,450.
Meanwhile in Wandsworth there are 20,622 unclaimed prizes with a total value of £698,600.
The best way to ensure prizes don’t go unclaimed is to have people deposit them directly into their bank account or automatically reinvest them into more Premium Bonds.
Paying out prizes directly is also faster and safer, with more than nine out of ten prizes being paid out this way.
Anyone who thinks they have an unclaimed Premium Bonds prize can check by using NS&I’s online price checker or the price checker app.
