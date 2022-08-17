What Liz Cheney’s Lopsided Loss Says About the State of the G.O.P.

Ms. Cheney cast her mission to fight election denial as a moral imperative and her work as just beginning, pledging to “do whatever it takes” to avoid a second Trump presidency. “Freedom must, cannot and will not die here,” she stated in her concession speech in Jackson on Tuesday evening.

Not long ago, Mrs. Cheney is seen as a rising Republican star, even as a potential speaker in the House. Now that she has become her party’s most persistent Trump counterpart — the Jan. 6 committee hearings are turning into a megaphone to warn of the dangers Mr Trump and his enablers posed to the party, the country, and even democracy herself – she will soon lose her job.

Ms. Cheney had hoped that the January 6 riots would be a turning point for Republicans. It turned out to be a dividing line. But it was those who crossed over Mr. Trump who suffered the electoral fallout.

“She may have fought for principles,” said Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson and adviser to Mr Trump. “But those are not the principles of the Republican Party.”